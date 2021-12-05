TORONTO -- Two people were critically injured in a shooting in a plaza parking lot in Brampton Sunday afternoon, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of Central Park Drive and Graham Crescent, west of Torbram Road, just before 5 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and located two people shot inside a car.

Peel paramedics said they transported the two victims to a trauma hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any suspect information but said a light-coloured vehicle fled the area in an unknown direction.

"It's hard to comment because it is still so early in the investigation. But the investigators from 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are on scene as well as our identification units," said Duty Insp. Derek Meeker.

"We're asking for anyone with information to step forward, whether that be what they saw, cell phone footage, dashcam footage, and if they feel uncomfortable coming forward, they can always call Crime Stoppers."