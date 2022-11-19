Sheridan College's Oakville campus reopens following 'safety concern'

Sheridan College says its Oakville campus has reopened following a “safety concern” that led to its closure for several hours.

In a statement, the college said Halton police informed its security department of a “potential threat” at the Trafalgar Road Campus at around 1:30 p.m.

As a result, classes and events on the campus were cancelled for the day. Buildings, including its student residence, were also evacuated as a precaution.

At the time of the closure, the college’s Fall Open House was happening.

“Visitors, students and employees are commended for calmly and promptly leaving campus,” Sheridan College said.

“For those prospective students who did not have the opportunity to experience Sheridan’s Trafalgar Road Campus to its fullest nor complete a portfolio review, future opportunities to connect with Sheridan programs, professors and facilities will be communicated soon.”

At around 4:30 p.m., the campus reopened. Sheridan College said there was no immediate threat to safety.

Halton police have not released any details on the incident.