Shawn Mendes cancels Toronto concert dates, including show this weekend

Singer Shawn Mendes will no longer be playing at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this weekend after he announced on Thursday that he would be cancelling the rest of his North American and European tour.

The Pickering, Ont.-raised musician said in a statement on Wednesday he was cancelling his tour part way in order to focus on his health, adding he had not been ready for the difficulties involved in touring after the pandemic.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger,” he said.

“We are hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much-needed time off, but at this time, I have to put my health as my first priority.”

Earlier this month, Mendes announced he was pausing the Wonder world tour for three weeks, saying he's toured since he was 15 and that being away from friends and family took a toll on him.

Mendes was scheduled to play at Scotiabank Arena on July 31 and Aug. 2. Both shows have now been cancelled.

Scotiabank Arena said the tickets will be automatically refunded and official information will be sent to purchasers through email from Ticketmaster.