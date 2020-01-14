TORONTO -- The sexual assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is due back in a Toronto court Tuesday morning.

The 35-year-old has pleaded not-guilty to three sex-related charges allegedly involving a woman and a teenager.

Hoggard was charged with two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference in the summer of 2018.

The Canadian musician has denied engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but acknowledge having behaved in a way that “objectified women.”

He previously wrote on Twitter that he understood the “significant harm” of his actions,” adding that he was “truly sorry.”

In July 2019, a judge ruled there was enough evidence for the charges to proceed to a trial.

Earlier this month, Hoggard opted to be tried by a jury rather than a judge alone.

The trial is not set to get underway for another year.

Hedley has been on an indefinite hiatus since March 2018.