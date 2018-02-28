

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canadian pop-rock band Hedley says it will be taking an “indefinite hiatus” after its country-wide tour at the end of March.

The announcement comes after anonymous sexual misconduct allegations against the Vancouver band began emerging online earlier this month.

A radio host in Calgary and a woman in Ottawa have also come forward alleging sexual misconduct and assault by the band's frontman Jacob Hoggard.

In a statement on Twitter today, Hoggard says he has not engaged in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but acknowledges his treatment of women has been “reckless” and “dismissive.”

More to come.