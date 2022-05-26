Several Toronto schools in lockdown after reports of person on street carrying rifle

Multiple Toronto schools are in lockdown Thursday after a person has been injured in a police involved shooting in the area.

Toronto District School Board says William G Davis Junior Public School, Joseph Howe Senior Public School, and Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute are currently in lockdown as a result..Charlottetown Junior Public School is in a hold and secure.

According to Toronto Police Services (TPS), the suspect, who was intially reported to have been walking down the street with a rifle, has been located.

Paramedics tell CP24 they were called to the corner of Lawrence Avenue East and Port Union Road at 1:24 p.m. for a shooting.

Approximately 30 minutes prior to the shooting, police were called to Maberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road, just east of the shooting scene, for reports of a person carrying a rifle on the street.

Police said an officer discharged a firearm at a suspect and struck them at least once. Paramedics are on scene.

Video obtained from the scene shows officers cordoning off a section of Port Union Road.

A body covered with an orange tarp can be seen on the sidewalk.

With files from CP24's Chris Herhalt.

This is a developing story. More to come…