Several people injured in serious collision in York Region

A stretch of Dufferin Street has been shut down in King City following a serious collision that left several people injured.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. on Dufferin Street, near Wellington Road.

Images from the scene showed two badly damaged vehicles on the grass to the side of the road, one of them lying on its roof.

Police said someone may have been ejected and pinned in the collision.

One person has been transported to hospital. Police said that an officer may have been injured in the crash as well.

There were two female parties who sustained injuries as well, police said.

Police and firefighters are on scene.

Dufferin Street has been shut down between 16th Side Road and 17th Side Road as collision investigators probe the scene.