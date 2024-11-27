Three charged, one suspect at large in Markham home invasion
York Regional Police have charged three men in connection with a home invasion that occurred in Markham last month.
Police said they responded to a call from a residence in The Bridle Walk and Castlemore Avenue area at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 5. The three suspects allegedly forcefully entered the victim’s home with a hammer and demanded keys to their white 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV.
Police said there was another suspect who they believe was the getaway driver. The suspects then split up and fled in pairs. Two suspects allegedly drove the victim’s stolen vehicle and the other two left in a dark, four-door sedan.
The entire incident was recorded on video and released to the public by police. This was the second home invasion to occur in Markham that week, with the first happening about six kilometres away the day before.
Officers said there were two children, and four adults in the house during the invasion, and no injuries were reported.
York police, along with the help of their emergency response unit, charged three suspects residing in the GTA with multiple offences in connection with the incident.
Investigators believe all the suspects may have been involved in other such incidents.
Police have charged Tremaine Anthony Clarke, Omar Ghumman and Khowaja Seddiqi with undisclosed offences.
Clarke, 32, was out on bail for unrelated charges and Seddiqi, 22, was previously been linked to a home invasion that occurred in October in Richmond Hill, the police said.
The fourth suspect remains at large, while three stolen vehicles were recovered because of the investigation. Police did not provide any details about the outstanding suspect.
Police Chief Jim MacSween said the “communities expect a bail system that ensures their safety” by considering the risks posed by a repeat offender to the communities.
Anyone with knowledge about this incident is asked to get in touch with the police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
Two Canadians arrested for failed murder plot in California
Two men who travelled from Canada to Monterey County have been arrested and accused of attempted murder after a triple-stabbing Sunday.
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
Montreal
-
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
-
Quebec Liberals want to ban supervised injection sites near schools, daycare centres
The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) wants to ban supervised drug consumption sites within 150 metres of schools and daycare centres in Montreal, and within 250 metres elsewhere in Quebec.
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged with attempted murder, assaulting police in Orleans attack
The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against a 33-year-old man involved in allegedly assaulting five people before being shot by police in a parking lot near Place D'Orleans Shopping Mall earlier this month.
-
OCDSB trustees vote to sanction fellow trustee after antisemitism complaint
Trustees at Ottawa's largest school board have voted to censure a fellow trustee for antisemitic comments made during the debate over attending the Capital Pride Parade.
-
Phoenix Pay class-action settled for casual, non-unionized federal public servants
A settlement in a class-action lawsuit has been reached for non-unionized and casual federal public servants affected by payroll issues connected with the embattled Phoenix pay system.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect ignited propane cannister explosion at ex-partner's residence in Kapuskasing, Ont.
A 30-year-old who was on probation has been charged with arson and causing an explosion in a case of intimate partner violence in Kapuskasing on Tuesday.
-
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Magic mushroom store in Sudbury, Ont., closes after visit by police
A store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets in Sudbury called Shroomyz that sold magic mushrooms has closed.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
-
Guelph Police looking for 14-year-old missing since Sunday
Guelph Police are trying to find a teenager who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injuries after driver crashes in Kitchener bus shelter
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a bus shelter in Kitchener was destroyed during a crash.
London
-
Lambton County Township could land a new Ontario hydro plant, possibly nuclear-powered
Lambton County is on a list of future sites for power plants in Ontario, including the possibility of a large nuclear facility.
-
'Trojan Horse tour' makes stop in Durham to shed light on ER closures
A sign of contempt for the government’s healthcare decisions arrived in Durham Wednesday. A community that’s lost all its inpatient hospital beds and overnight ER hours, all within the past several months.
-
Rock the Park announces 2025 country lineup, tickets on Black Friday sale this week
If you're keen for Rock the Park 2025, the best time to get your tickets is coming up this week – this year, for the first time in over two decades, you can snag your tickets in a Black Friday Sale.
Windsor
-
Trump’s proposed tariff sparks economic fears in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex business leaders are sounding the alarm over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports, warning it could devastate the region’s economy.
-
'99 red balloons? Try hundreds': Parks Canada draws attention to helium balloon litter concerns
In posts on social media, Parks Canada is calling on people to "balloon responsibly" while revealing staff at Point Pelee National Park find hundreds of helium balloons along the Lake Erie shoreline each year.
-
LaSalle Fire Service brings Sparky’s Toy Drive to town
The LaSalle Fire Service is busy with a Sparky's Toy Drive, serving the town of Lasalle directly.
Barrie
-
One child injured after school bus crashes into ditch
Twenty students were on a school bus that slid off the road into a ditch Wednesday morning.
-
Armed home invasion under investigation, 3 suspects at large
South Simcoe police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion in Bradford West Gwillimbury involving three suspects.
-
Police Services Act 'discreditable conduct' appearance for veteran Barrie officer
Longtime Barrie police officer Valarie Gates had one of her two discreditable conduct charges under the Police Services Act addressed Wednesday morning over teleconference.
Winnipeg
-
Two men randomly stabbed at Polo Park, one person arrested
Two men were randomly stabbed at CF Polo Park Mall Tuesday and police have one person in custody.
-
More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the dark web.
-
New pilot program helping seniors get out of the house to get groceries in River East
A new pilot program in the River East area is helping seniors leave the house and get groceries.
Atlantic
-
First significant snow of the season for parts of the Maritimes Thursday, Friday
A low-pressure system moving up the eastern seaboard of the United States is forecasted to bring a mixture of snow and rain into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
-
Tariff concerns loom large ahead of meeting between premiers and Prime Minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet virtually with the nation’s premiers Wednesday night to discuss President-Elect Donald Trump’s intent to implement a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada when he takes office if border issues are not addressed.
-
N.S. Liberal Leader Zach Churchill loses seat to PC candidate by just 14 votes
It appears Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill has lost his seat to Progressive Conservative candidate Nick Hilton – by just 14 votes.
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
Edmonton
-
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
-
Worker killed in incident at Edmonton site: government
A worker died at an industrial construction site in Edmonton on Monday, the Government of Alberta says.
-
Krispy Kreme opening new Edmonton location next month
Edmonton's new Krispy Kreme location will open next month, the company announced on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Woman sexually assaulted in downtown Calgary, warrants issued for man accused
Calgary police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman downtown earlier this month.
-
Calgary police preparing to beef up security ahead of G7 summit in June
The Calgary Police Service says it is preparing to police next year's international G7 summit, taking place in Kananaskis and Calgary.
-
$1M Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Alberta
A pair of Albertans won big in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw. According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, a $1 million winning ticket was purchased somewhere in the province outside of Calgary and Edmonton.
Regina
-
'The premier owes my children an apology': MLA Jared Clarke criticizes Sask. Party's stance on transgender youth
NDP MLA Jared Clarke took his opportunity to put Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party on blast Tuesday – criticizing the party's campaign promise of a change room policy while explaining the effect it had on his own children.
-
Sask. developing program it says will give better understanding of student performance in 'core subject areas'
The province says work is underway to develop a program that will help better understand Saskatchewan student performance in 'core subject areas' at school.
-
Pats trade 2022 5th overall pick Cole Temple to Everett
An active season trade wise continued for the Regina Pats Wednesday as the team sent their 2022 fifth overall pick Cole Temple to the Everett Silvertips.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council approves $1.2M winter warming centre plan
Saskatoon’s new city council has approved the latest cold weather strategy, a $1.2 million plan to operate winter warming centres for those in need.
-
Sask. woman charged with manslaughter after fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation
A 20-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation.
-
'The roads are a mess': Saskatoon residents voice concerns over city road clearing
As crews make their way through city streets in the aftermath of last weekend’s storm, some Saskatoon residents say their efforts aren’t enough.
Vancouver
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
-
B.C. premier says U.S. tariffs would be 'devastating' for forest industry
British Columbia Premier David Eby says 25-per-cent U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods would be "devastating" for the province's lumber and forestry industries.
-
Vancouver doctor disciplined for practising medicine with 'inactive' licence
A general practitioner in Vancouver has been publicly reprimanded for practising medicine without an active licence by the regulatory body for doctors.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
-
B.C. premier says U.S. tariffs would be 'devastating' for forest industry
British Columbia Premier David Eby says 25-per-cent U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods would be "devastating" for the province's lumber and forestry industries.
-
Ongoing vandalism to Vancouver Island Red Dress project
A Red Dress memorial project, raising awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit individuals, has been the target of ongoing vandalism in Campbell River, B.C.