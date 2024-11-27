Three charged, one suspect at large in Markham home invasion

York Regional Police have charged three men in connection with a home invasion that occurred in Markham last month.

Police said they responded to a call from a residence in The Bridle Walk and Castlemore Avenue area at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 5. The three suspects allegedly forcefully entered the victim’s home with a hammer and demanded keys to their white 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV.

Police said there was another suspect who they believe was the getaway driver. The suspects then split up and fled in pairs. Two suspects allegedly drove the victim’s stolen vehicle and the other two left in a dark, four-door sedan.

The entire incident was recorded on video and released to the public by police. This was the second home invasion to occur in Markham that week, with the first happening about six kilometres away the day before.

Officers said there were two children, and four adults in the house during the invasion, and no injuries were reported.

York police, along with the help of their emergency response unit, charged three suspects residing in the GTA with multiple offences in connection with the incident.

Investigators believe all the suspects may have been involved in other such incidents.

Police have charged Tremaine Anthony Clarke, Omar Ghumman and Khowaja Seddiqi with undisclosed offences.

Clarke, 32, was out on bail for unrelated charges and Seddiqi, 22, was previously been linked to a home invasion that occurred in October in Richmond Hill, the police said.

The fourth suspect remains at large, while three stolen vehicles were recovered because of the investigation. Police did not provide any details about the outstanding suspect.

Police Chief Jim MacSween said the “communities expect a bail system that ensures their safety” by considering the risks posed by a repeat offender to the communities.

Anyone with knowledge about this incident is asked to get in touch with the police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.