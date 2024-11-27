Police identify suspect who allegedly shot at vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man who remains wanted for allegedly shooting at passing vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

In an update on Wednesday, police said they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 29-year-old Troy Ledrew in connection with incident that occurred on the eastbound lanes near Dixie Road around 5 a.m.

“So far, more than 10 motorists have reported their vehicles being struck by the gunshots, though no serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident,” OPP said.

Ledrew also allegedly stole a vehicle from a motorist and fled the scene. Officers later located the vehicle abandoned on Fasken Drive in Etobicoke.

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said. “Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact authorities immediately. Do not approach if spotted.”

Dashcam captures suspect pointing gun at vehicles

A man on his way to work Tuesday morning encountered the suspect while driving on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.

“You clearly see just a guy run from the left-hand side all the way to the right-hand side. And you think nothing of it until you see a gun pointed at you, and it’s fight or flight mode,” a man CP24 agreed to only identify as Mike on Wednesday afternoon.

His dashcam, which did not have audio, captured a man in a grey hoodie in the live lanes of traffic, approaching vehicles and appearing to point a gun at them.

“My first decision was duck down, put it into third gear, and get the hell out of there,” Mike said. However, there was an accident a few metres ahead, preventing him from quickly fleeing.

“That’s where the fear comes in. (Will) he chase me or not?”

After passing the man, Mike recalled hearing a gunshot, which he said was when “the adrenaline starts pumping. And I did everything to get out of the way.”

He then called 911 to report the incident.

The incident resulted in the lengthy closure of the Highway 401 eastbound collector lanes at Dixie Road and some Highway 410 and Highway 401 ramps.

Mike said hearing the gunshot made him realize the man armed with a gun “means business,” and he had to get out of there.

“It made me upset as soon as I got back to work. I mean, the gentleman stopped, and I was like, ‘I can’t believe this happened,’” Mike said.

“It seems like this is supposed to be the norm. I can’t believe that this is.”