Seven people fined $400 a day for refusing LTC transfers: Ontario government
Seven people in Ontario have been fined for refusing transfers from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing.
A law enacted in 2022 requires hospitals to levy fines of $400 a day on patients who can be discharged but need long-term care and are refusing to go to a home selected for them by a placement co-ordinator.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The government has long said it was not aware of anyone being fined.
But a spokesperson for Health Minister Sylvia Jones now says that seven people have actually been fined, but that the ministry was not aware of those cases.
Hannah Jensen says if a fine is issued, a care co-ordinator at a hospital is required to report that to Home and Community Care Support Services, which is then required to report that information to Ontario Health.
She says Ontario Health should have been passing that information along to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Long-Term Care, but the government agency was not doing that.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Permanent immigration levels 'in the right place': Fraser
The minister's comments were in response to a question about remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's earlier in the day, when he admitted a 'massive spike' in temporary immigration levels under his government have 'grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb.'
Ontario will not raise drinking age or stop alcohol sale in corner stores despite concerns by chief medical officer
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not consider raising the drinking age or reducing the number of stores that sell alcohol amid health-related concerns made by the province’s top doctor.
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Man who used megaphone to lead attack on police during Capitol riot gets over 7 years in prison
A Washington state man who used a megaphone to orchestrate a mob's attack on police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to more than seven years in prison.
Man files $5M lawsuit against Ont. government, Children's Aid Society alleging years of childhood abuse under provincial care
A man from Toronto has filed a lawsuit against the Ontario government and the Children's Aid Society of Toronto alleging he was moved between more than 40 residential placements and subject to repeated sexual, physical, and psychological abuse during the 12 years of his childhood spent under provincial care.
They moved from the U.S. to cook American food in deepest Italy. Here's what happened
In Italy’s Calabria region, a couple has moved in from the U.S. and opened a restaurant selling American food, going up against intense local culinary traditions.
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
More than 320,000 patients receiving notice their information was compromised in Ontario hospital cyberattack
Approximately 326,800 patients at five hospitals in southwestern Ontario are expected to receive a letter, noting their information was compromised in the October 2023 cyberattack.
TREND LINE Conservative lead over Liberals narrows while NDP support drops: Nanos
The federal Liberals are narrowing the months-old gap with the Conservative party, with a former 20-percentage point Conservative ballot advantage shrinking to a 12-point lead, according to latest tracking data from Nanos Research.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Montreal, parts of southwestern Quebec
The calendar may say it’s April, but residents of southwestern Quebec are bracing for a snowstorm.
-
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring storm to bring 15 to 20 cm of snow, rain to Ottawa
An early spring storm is expected to bring heavy snow and rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Wednesday and into Thursday.
-
Eastern Ontario couple tries to track down contractor who allegedly took off with deposit
A couple east of Ottawa is speaking out about their battle to track down a contractor who allegedly took their deposit for slab of quartz, but never ordered it, making them spend weeks trying to track him down.
-
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings in the northeast with up to 25 cm snow, 40 mm rain expected
A spring storm is bringing another blast of winter to the northeast as weather alerts across the northeast are upgraded to rainfall and snowfall warnings.
-
ATV pulls Sudbury speed camera off its base, police say
Sudbury police say they received reports of a speed enforcement camera in the Garson community being damaged over the weekend.
-
Former Sudbury teacher faces more sex offences against students, 18 charges total
Four new charges of sexual assault and interference involving elementary students have been quietly laid against a former Sudbury teacher.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
-
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener shooting, arrest two others
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
-
4 people living in 1 bedroom: How the University of Waterloo is helping students navigate region’s housing landscape
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
London
-
More than 320,000 patients receiving notice their information was compromised in Ontario hospital cyberattack
Approximately 326,800 patients at five hospitals in southwestern Ontario are expected to receive a letter, noting their information was compromised in the October 2023 cyberattack.
-
Injuries to crash victim updated from non-life-threatening to life threatening
Injuries were originally reported as non-life-threatening after the person was taken to a local trauma centre but OPP updated the persons condition Wednesday morning.
-
'Unprovoked attack' on Sarnia woman, police looking for suspect
A Sarnia woman is recovering after an unprovoked attack in the city. Around 8:30 p.m. on March 30, police said a 57-year-old woman was walking her dogs in the area of Napier Street and Durand Street.
Windsor
-
More than 320,000 patients receiving notice their information was compromised in Ontario hospital cyberattack
Approximately 326,800 patients at five hospitals in southwestern Ontario are expected to receive a letter, noting their information was compromised in the October 2023 cyberattack.
-
House fire out on Marentette Avenue
Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire on Marentette Avenue.
-
The next traffic blitzes will be at these two intersections
Windsor police are letting drivers know about two upcoming traffic blitzes at dangerous intersections.
Barrie
-
Homicide investigation underway after missing man's body is found
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man in Caledon a homicide.
-
Keswick, Ont., man sentenced to prison time following Canada Border Services investigation
A Keswick man will spend several years behind bars after pleading guilty to 16 weapons-related charges stemming from a Canada Border Services Agency investigation.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in downtown Barrie
Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Teen dead following incident at Winnipeg recreation centre
A teenage boy is dead following an incident on Monday at Winnipeg’s Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.
-
Health care, cost of living main priorities for Manitoba NDP government's first budget
The first budget from the Wab Kinew-led NDP provincial government has been announced.
-
Man taken to hospital following assault at Winnipeg restaurant
One man was taken to the hospital critical condition following an assault at Confusion Corner on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Northeast New Brunswick, Cape Breton Highlands among areas to receive most snow through Friday
A large and slow-moving area of low pressure brings periods of a snow, rain mix across the Maritimes Thursday into the start of the weekend.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating after shots fired in Aulds Cove
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating after shots were fired in a community near the Canso Causeway Wednesday morning.
-
N.S. RCMP superintendent weighs in on East Coast drug trade
More than 1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine was seized last month at a container examination facility in Halifax. The Nova Scotia RCMP federal criminal operations officer says while it is unusual, it doesn’t happen infrequently.
N.L.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
Edmonton
-
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
-
Straight outta Compton and right into Edmonton: Ice Cube returns to the capital city
April 30 will be a "good day" for Edmontonians as legendary rap artist Ice Cube announced another show in Edmonton.
-
Jackpot! Edmontonians cash in $2 million scratch ticket
An Edmonton couple is celebrating after a stroke of luck landed them with a $2 million scratch ticket.
Calgary
-
Tour bus fire strands 60 passengers on Alberta's Icefields Parkway
Dozens of passengers were stranded on the side of Alberta's Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park on Tuesday after a fire on their tour bus.
-
Skier killed in avalanche west of Lake Louise
Avalanche Canada says a solo skier has been found dead on B.C.'s Cathedral Mountain after a weekend avalanche.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Snowfall warnings issued south and west of Calgary ahead of multi-day snow event
It’s a classic southern Alberta springtime weather story – record heat one day and winter weather the next.
Regina
-
Jim Hopson, former Sask. Roughriders president and CEO has died
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. hospitality industry highlights struggles amid carbon tax hike
Motorists aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of the recent carbon tax hike. Many operators are hesitant to pass along the added cost to customers for fear of losing business.
-
No injuries in North Central Regina house fire
No injuries were reported in a house fire in Regina’s North Central area Tuesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police release photos of suspect in bear spray attack
Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly man in an east-side parking lot on Sunday.
-
Saskatoon green bins will likely be processed at city-owned facility in the future
The City of Saskatoon is considering the possibility of building its own organics processing facility after cancelling an agreement with a third-party contractor last year.
-
Afghanistan veteran pushes ahead with lawsuit against Saskatchewan Legion and Veterans' Affairs
A Saskatchewan veteran says he’s still pursuing his lawsuit against the Royal Canadian Legion after he discovered a Legion staff member was snooping into his and other veterans’ records.
Vancouver
-
Fiery crash on Highway 99 in Delta leaves 1 dead
One person has died after a fiery crash on Highway 99 in Delta Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
-
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
-
Mounties hoping to identify suspects after break-in, theft at Hindu temple
Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects they say were involved in a break-in at a Hindu temple last month.
Vancouver Island
-
Rescuers launch feeding plan for killer whale calf stranded in remote B.C. lagoon
Plans to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island for almost two weeks have been elevated to attempts to feed the young animal.
-
Kamloops RCMP say motives unclear after 5 suspicious fires set in 48 hours
Mounties say they are investigating a string of suspicious fires that were set over a 48-hour period in Kamloops, B.C. There were no reported injuries and investigators are not sure if they are related.
-
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.