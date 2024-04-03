TORONTO
Toronto

    • Seven people fined $400 a day for refusing LTC transfers: Ontario government

    Long Term Care Homes
    Share

    Seven people in Ontario have been fined for refusing transfers from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing.

    A law enacted in 2022 requires hospitals to levy fines of $400 a day on patients who can be discharged but need long-term care and are refusing to go to a home selected for them by a placement co-ordinator.

    The government has long said it was not aware of anyone being fined.

    But a spokesperson for Health Minister Sylvia Jones now says that seven people have actually been fined, but that the ministry was not aware of those cases.

    Hannah Jensen says if a fine is issued, a care co-ordinator at a hospital is required to report that to Home and Community Care Support Services, which is then required to report that information to Ontario Health.

    She says Ontario Health should have been passing that information along to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Long-Term Care, but the government agency was not doing that.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Permanent immigration levels 'in the right place': Fraser

    The minister's comments were in response to a question about remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's earlier in the day, when he admitted a 'massive spike' in temporary immigration levels under his government have 'grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News