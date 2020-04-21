TORONTO -- Seven more deaths have now been reported at a Scarborough long-term care home that is the site of one of the city’s largest outbreaks of COVID-19.

The additional deaths at Seven Oaks long-term care home were confirmed by city spokesperson Brad Ross on Tuesday morning.

There have now been a total of 29 deaths at the Neilson Road facility since the outbreak was first reported last month, up from 22 at this time last week.

There has also been a rise in the number of cases at the facility after efforts were undertaken to test all residents.

There have now been 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the 249 residents at Seven Oaks and 24 confirmed cases among its 200 employees .

Seven Oaks is just one of dozens of long-term care homes across the city experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. For a full list follow this link.