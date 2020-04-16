List of long-term care and retirement homes impacted by COVID-19 in GTA
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, April 16, 2020 4:37PM EDT
Published Thursday, April 16, 2020 4:37PM EDT
TORONTO -- Here is a list of COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths in GTA long-term care facilities and retirement home.
CTV News Toronto will continue to update this list as new information becomes available.
Toronto
Long-term care homes:
- Eatonville Care Centre (420 The East Mall): 30 deaths
- St Clair O'Connor Nursing Home (2701 St Clair Ave E.): 7 deaths
- Seven Oaks (9 Neilson Rd.): 23 deaths
- Kipling Acres (2233 Kipling Ave.): 4 deaths
- Mon Sheong Home for the Aged (36 D'Arcy St.): 8 deaths
- Baycrest Apotex Centre - Jewish Home for the Aged (3560 Bathurst St.): 1 death
- Chartwell Gibson Long Term Care Residence (1925 Steeles Ave E.): 5 deaths
- Craiglee Nursing Home – (2 West 102 Craiglee Dr.)
- L'Chaim Retirement Home (718 Sheppard Ave. W.)
- Chester Village (3555 Danforth Ave.)
- The Claremont (305 Balliol St.)
- Main Street Terrace (77 Main St.)
- Hellenic Home (2411 Lawrence Ave. E.)
- Ina Grafton Gage Home (40 Bell Estate)
- Valley View Residence long-term care (541 Finch St.)
- Bendale Acres long-term care (2920 Lawrence Ave. E.)
- Ehatare Nursing Home – (40 Old Kingston Rd.)
- Humber Valley Terrace (95 Humber College Blvd.)
- Labdara Lithuanian Nursing Home (8 Ressurection Rd.)
- Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre (60 Richview Rd.)
- Midland Gardens Care Community (130 Midland Ave.)
- Weston Terrace Care Community (2005 Lawrence Ave W.)
- Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor (155 Millwood Rd.)
- The Rekai Centre at Wellesley (160 Wellesley St E.)
- Norwood Long Term Care (122 Tyndall Ave.)
- Chartwell White Eagle Long Term Residence (138 Dowling Ave.)
- Dom Lipa – (52 Neilson Dr.)
- The Westbury (495 The West Mall)
- Harold and Grace Baker Centre (1 Northwestern Ave.)
- Lakeshore Lodge Nursing Home (3197 Lakeshore Blvd W.)
- Hawthorne Place Care Centre – (2045 Finch Ave W.)
- McCall Centre for Continuing Care – (140 Sherway Ave.)
- Providence Healthcare - Houses of Providence – (3276 St Clair Ave E.)
- Elm Grove Living Centre (35 Elm Grove Ave.)
- The Rekai Centre at Sherbourne Place (435 Sherbourne St.)
- West Park Long Term Care Centre (82 Buttonwood Ave.)
- Kensington Gardens North Building – (45 Brunswick Ave.)
- Extendicare Bayview (550 Cummer Ave.)
- Village of Humber Heights
- Long Term Care (2245 Lawrence Ave.)
Retirement homes:
- Village of Humber Heights Retirement Home (2245 Lawrence Ave W.): 2 deaths
- Hazelton Place Retirement Residence (111 Avenue Rd.)
- Bradgate Arms (54 Foxbar Ave.)
- Canterbury Place Retirement Residence (1 Canterbury Pl.)
- New Horizons Tower retirement home (1140 Bloor St.)
- Amica on the Avenue retirement home (1066 Avenue Rd.)
- Queens Estate Retirement Residence (265 Queens Dr.)
- The Russell Hill Retirement Residence (262 St Clair Ave. W.)
- Forest Hill Place (365 Castlefield Ave.)
- Scarborough Retirement Residence (148 Markham Rd.)
- Chartwell Lansing Retirement Residence (10 Senlac Rd.)
- Christie Gardens Apartments & Care (600 Melita Cres.)
- Terrace Gardens Retirement Residence (3705 Bathurst St.)
Peel Region:
- Eight long-term care residents have died, according to Peel Public Health but it is not clear at which facilities.
- Erin Mills Lodge Nursing Home LTC (Mississauga)
- Village of Erin Meadows LTC (Mississauga)
- Silverthorn Care Community LTC (Mississauga)
- Grace Manor LTC (Brampton)
- Camilla Care Community LTC (Mississauga)
- Extendicare LTC (Brampton)
- Tall Pines LTC (Brampton)
- Peel Manor LTC (Brampton)
- Burton Manor LTC (Brampton)
- Sheridan Villa LTC (Mississauga)
- King Nursing Home LTC (Bolton)
- Village of Sandalwood LTC (Brampton)
- Villa Forum LTC (Mississauga)
Durham Region:
- Durham Region Public Health says 26 virus-related deaths have been reported in long-term care and retirement homes.
- Hillsdale Terraces LTC (Oshawa): 11 deaths
- Douglas Crossing Retirement Home (Uxbridge)
- Viva Whitby Shores Retirement Home (Whitby)
- Lakeview Manor LTC (Beaverton)
- Ballycliffe Lodge LTC (Ajax)
- Orchard Villa LTC (Pickering)
- Pickering City Centre Retirement Home (Pickering)
- Winborne Park LTC (Ajax)
- Bay Ridges LTC (Pickering)
- Orchard Villa Retirement Home (Pickering)
Halton Region:
- Mountainview Residence Retirement Home (Halton Hills)
- Amica of Georgetown Retirement Home (Halton Hills)
- Chartwell Waterford Retirement Home (Oakville)
- Park Avenue Manor Retirement Home (Burlington)
- Post Inn Village Long-Term Care Home (Oakville)
- Allendale Long-Term Care Home (Milton)
York Region:
- Markhaven Home for Seniors (Markham): 13 deaths
- Bethany Lodge (Markham)
- Buckingham Manor (Whitchurch-Stouffville)
- Chartwell Aurora Long-Term Care Home (Aurora)
- Eagle Terrace Long-Term Care Home (Newmarket)
- Kristus Darzs Latvian Home (Woodbridge)
- MacKenzie Place Long-Term Care Home (Newmarket)
- Richview Manor Retirement Home (Maple)
- Southlake Residential Care Village (Newmarket)
- Sunrise of Unionville (Markham)
- Villa Colombo (Vaughan)
- Villa Leonardo Gambin (Woodbridge)
- Yee Hong Ho Lai Oi Wan Centre (Markham)