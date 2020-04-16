TORONTO -- Here is a list of COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths in GTA long-term care facilities and retirement home.

CTV News Toronto will continue to update this list as new information becomes available.

Toronto

Long-term care homes:

  • Eatonville Care Centre (420 The East Mall): 30 deaths
  • St Clair O'Connor Nursing Home (2701 St Clair Ave E.): 7 deaths
  • Seven Oaks (9 Neilson Rd.): 23 deaths
  • Kipling Acres (2233 Kipling Ave.): 4 deaths
  • Mon Sheong Home for the Aged (36 D'Arcy St.): 8 deaths
  • Baycrest Apotex Centre - Jewish Home for the Aged (3560 Bathurst St.): 1 death
  • Chartwell Gibson Long Term Care Residence (1925 Steeles Ave E.): 5 deaths
  • Craiglee Nursing Home – (2 West 102 Craiglee Dr.)
  • L'Chaim Retirement Home (718 Sheppard Ave. W.)
  • Chester Village (3555 Danforth Ave.)
  • The Claremont (305 Balliol St.)
  • Main Street Terrace (77 Main St.)
  • Hellenic Home (2411 Lawrence Ave. E.)
  • Ina Grafton Gage Home (40 Bell Estate)
  • Valley View Residence long-term care (541 Finch St.)
  • Bendale Acres long-term care (2920 Lawrence Ave. E.)
  • Ehatare Nursing Home – (40 Old Kingston Rd.)
  • Humber Valley Terrace (95 Humber College Blvd.)
  • Labdara Lithuanian Nursing Home (8 Ressurection Rd.)
  • Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre (60 Richview Rd.)
  • Midland Gardens Care Community (130 Midland Ave.)
  • Weston Terrace Care Community (2005 Lawrence Ave W.)
  • Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor (155 Millwood Rd.)
  • The Rekai Centre at Wellesley (160 Wellesley St E.)
  • Norwood Long Term Care (122 Tyndall Ave.)
  • Chartwell White Eagle Long Term Residence (138 Dowling Ave.)
  • Dom Lipa – (52 Neilson Dr.)
  • The Westbury (495 The West Mall)
  • Harold and Grace Baker Centre (1 Northwestern Ave.)
  • Lakeshore Lodge Nursing Home (3197 Lakeshore Blvd W.)
  • Hawthorne Place Care Centre – (2045 Finch Ave W.)
  • McCall Centre for Continuing Care – (140 Sherway Ave.)
  • Providence Healthcare - Houses of Providence – (3276 St Clair Ave E.)
  • Elm Grove Living Centre (35 Elm Grove Ave.)
  • The Rekai Centre at Sherbourne Place (435 Sherbourne St.)
  • West Park Long Term Care Centre (82 Buttonwood Ave.)
  • Kensington Gardens North Building – (45 Brunswick Ave.)
  • Extendicare Bayview (550 Cummer Ave.)
  • Village of Humber Heights
  • Long Term Care (2245 Lawrence Ave.)

Retirement homes:

  • Village of Humber Heights Retirement Home (2245 Lawrence Ave W.): 2 deaths
  • Hazelton Place Retirement Residence (111 Avenue Rd.)
  • Bradgate Arms (54 Foxbar Ave.)
  • Canterbury Place Retirement Residence (1 Canterbury Pl.)
  • New Horizons Tower retirement home (1140 Bloor St.)
  • Amica on the Avenue retirement home (1066 Avenue Rd.)
  • Queens Estate Retirement Residence (265 Queens Dr.)
  • The Russell Hill Retirement Residence (262 St Clair Ave. W.)
  • Forest Hill Place (365 Castlefield Ave.)
  • Scarborough Retirement Residence (148 Markham Rd.)
  • Chartwell Lansing Retirement Residence (10 Senlac Rd.)
  • Christie Gardens Apartments & Care (600 Melita Cres.)
  • Terrace Gardens Retirement Residence (3705 Bathurst St.)

Peel Region:

  • Eight long-term care residents have died, according to Peel Public Health but it is not clear at which facilities.
  • Erin Mills Lodge Nursing Home LTC (Mississauga)
  • Village of Erin Meadows LTC (Mississauga)
  • Silverthorn Care Community LTC (Mississauga)
  • Grace Manor LTC (Brampton)
  • Camilla Care Community LTC (Mississauga)
  • Extendicare LTC (Brampton)
  • Tall Pines LTC (Brampton)
  • Peel Manor LTC (Brampton)
  • Burton Manor LTC (Brampton)
  • Sheridan Villa LTC (Mississauga)
  • King Nursing Home LTC (Bolton)
  • Village of Sandalwood LTC (Brampton)
  • Villa Forum LTC (Mississauga)

Durham Region:

  • Durham Region Public Health says 26 virus-related deaths have been reported in long-term care and retirement homes.
  • Hillsdale Terraces LTC (Oshawa): 11 deaths
  • Douglas Crossing Retirement Home (Uxbridge)
  • Viva Whitby Shores Retirement Home (Whitby)
  • Lakeview Manor LTC (Beaverton)
  • Ballycliffe Lodge LTC (Ajax)
  • Orchard Villa LTC (Pickering)
  • Pickering City Centre Retirement Home (Pickering)
  • Winborne Park LTC (Ajax)
  • Bay Ridges LTC (Pickering)
  • Orchard Villa Retirement Home (Pickering)

Halton Region:

  • Mountainview Residence Retirement Home (Halton Hills)
  • Amica of Georgetown Retirement Home (Halton Hills)
  • Chartwell Waterford Retirement Home (Oakville)
  • Park Avenue Manor Retirement Home (Burlington)
  • Post Inn Village Long-Term Care Home (Oakville)
  • Allendale Long-Term Care Home (Milton)

York Region:

  • Markhaven Home for Seniors (Markham): 13 deaths
  • Bethany Lodge (Markham)
  • Buckingham Manor (Whitchurch-Stouffville)
  • Chartwell Aurora Long-Term Care Home (Aurora)
  • Eagle Terrace Long-Term Care Home (Newmarket)
  • Kristus Darzs Latvian Home (Woodbridge)
  • MacKenzie Place Long-Term Care Home (Newmarket)
  • Richview Manor Retirement Home (Maple)
  • Southlake Residential Care Village (Newmarket)
  • Sunrise of Unionville (Markham)
  • Villa Colombo (Vaughan)
  • Villa Leonardo Gambin (Woodbridge)
  • Yee Hong Ho Lai Oi Wan Centre (Markham) 