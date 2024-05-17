Rays' Tyler Alexander comes within 5 outs of perfect game against Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen broke up a perfect game bid by the Tampa Bay Rays' Tyler Alexander when he blooped an opposite-field single with one out in the eighth inning on Friday night.
Alexander retired his first 22 batters before Jansen hit a 1-0 changeup near the low, outside corner off the end of his bat. The ball landed cleanly 206 feet from the plate, between right fielder Josh Lowe and second baseman Richie Palacios.
The single came on Alexander's 97th pitch. Davis Schneider homered two pitches later, cutting Toronto's deficit to 4-2, and Daulton Varsho singled on Alexander's 105th and final pitch, three more than Alexander's previous career high.
Alexander needed 23 pitches to get through the seventh inning, going to three-ball counts on all three batters. He struck out four and walked none in his seventh start and ninth appearance this season.
Lowe had gone down on one knee to make a sliding catch on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sinking liner for the second out of the sixth.
A 29-year-old in his sixth major league season, Alexander does not have a complete game in 49 major league starts. His previous high for innings was seven.
Right-hander Matt Garza threw the only no-hitter in Rays history, beating Detroit 5-0 at Tropicana Field on July 26, 2010.
Tampa Bay scored three runs in the sixth. Randy Arozarena doubled and came home on a throwing error by Guerrero at first. Isaac Paredes walked and Richie Palacios hit a two-run homer off Chris Bassitt.
Yandy Díaz had an RBI single in the seventh
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Serial sexual offender linked to unsolved 1970s homicides of four Calgary girls, women
An investigation into unsolved historical homicides from the 1970s has linked the deaths of two girls and two young women in and around Calgary to a now-deceased serial offender.
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
$500K-worth of elvers seized at Toronto airport
Fishery and border service officers seized more than 100 kilograms of unauthorized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.
Toronto eliminated from PWHL playoffs
Toronto has been eliminated from the PWHL playoffs.
Information commissioner faces $700K funding shortfall, says system is 'overwhelmed'
Canada's information commissioner says her office is facing a $700,000 funding shortfall that could impact its ability to investigate complaints about government transparency and accountability.
B.C. man 'attacked suddenly' by adult grizzly near Alberta boundary: RCMP
A B.C. man is recovering from multiple injuries after he was "attacked suddenly" by an adult grizzly bear near Elkford Thursday afternoon.
Backlash over NFL player Harrison Butker's commencement speech has reached a new level
The NFL is distancing itself from controversial comments by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during a recent commencement address.
Dabney Coleman, actor who specialized in curmudgeons, dies at 92
Dabney Coleman, the mustachioed character actor who specialized in smarmy villains like the chauvinist boss in '9 to 5' and the nasty TV director in 'Tootsie,' has died. He was 92.
Craig Berube named as next head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Craig Berube as their new head coach.
Montreal
2 men plead guilty in Leonardo Rizzuto attempted murder
Two men pleaded guilty to the 2023 attempted murder of Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.
Quebec cyclist group seeking government funding for new safety campaign
A group promoting the benefits of cycling wants to raise awareness among bike enthusiasts and is taking its message straight to the bike paths, but says it needs funding from the Ministry of Transport.
McGill University to seek second injunction to remove pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University is not done seeking legal action to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus, as it said on Friday that it would seek a second injunction to remove protesters from its property.
Ottawa
Evidence of corrosion and concrete delamination in St. Laurent O-Train tunnel: Amilcar
Trains are temporarily skipping the St. Laurent Station along the O-Train line on Friday while crews conduct inspections on the ceiling tiles.
Business owners cast doubts on their future in Ottawa's ByWard Market, Rideau Street, poll shows
More than half of business owners in Ottawa's ByWard Market and on Rideau Street say they are not planning to extend their leases or are uncertain about their future in the popular tourist area.
Workload concerns could prompt call for more bylaw officers in Ottawa
Ottawa's bylaw officers are busy. That's according to data presented this week to the city's Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
Stumbling impaired driver in the Sault was on wrong side of the road, crashed into a house
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police received reports this week of an extremely intoxicated person getting into a vehicle.
Kitchener
Impaired driver sentenced to 7 years after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A man who killed two people in a drunk driving crash was sentenced Friday to seven years behind bars.
Remembering the ‘perfect storm’ that was 1974 Cambridge flood
The Grand River burst its banks on May 17, 1974 and water spilled onto several city streets - a day Cambridge, and residents, will never forget.
New tech tool used in search for missing Kitchener man
Waterloo regional police used a new tech tool as part of their search for a missing elderly man this week.
London
London mother sentenced in stabbing death of former Helix guitarist
A London, Ont. mother of five was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday for her part in the stabbing death of Daniel Fawcett, the ex-guitarist for the rock band Helix.
OPP issue warning over 'senior assassin' game involving water guns
Police in Oxford County are warning the public after several recent weapons calls related to a trendy new game popular with teens.
Assault suspect in custody, police believe there may be additional victims
A London man is facing multiple charges after allegedly obtaining sexual services and assaulting a woman earlier this year in a south end hotel room. Police believe there could be additional victims, and have released a photo and name of the accused.
Windsor
Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj heading to LHSC
Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj is leaving his position in Windsor and heading to London.
IN PICTURES: K9 officer training in progress
New trainees are hard at with the Windsor Police Service Canine Unit this week.
'They're beautiful vessels and we're lucky to have them here': Cruise ship season sailing into Windsor-Essex
The 2024 Great Lakes cruising season in Windsor-Essex is shaping up to be busy, with 30 cruise ships and luxury liners scheduled to dock in Windsor and Leamington.
Barrie
City of Barrie highlights bylaws, asking residents to 'be a good neighbour'
The City of Barrie is reminding residents about the importance of adhering to municipal bylaws and the potential repercussions of non-compliance, asking everyone to "be a good neighbour."
'You ruined my childhood,' Innisfil child predator hears from survivors at sentencing hearing
An Innisfil man guilty of sex crimes involving young girls was back in court on Friday as his sentencing hearing got underway with emotional victim impact statements.
Township's photo radar cameras generate over $333,000 in fines in 3 months
Speed cameras in Essa Township have collected a hefty fee since they were first installed three months ago.
Winnipeg
UPDATED
UPDATED Bomb unit removes 'volatile substance' from Winnipeg hospital research centre
The Winnipeg police bomb unit removed a 'volatile substance' from a Winnipeg hospital research centre Friday afternoon, prompting an evacuation.
Cleanup, damage assessment underway after Winnipeg thunderstorm and hail
Winnipeggers were left surveying the damage and cleaning up after a thunderstorm rolled through the city Thursday afternoon.
Southern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watch
Less than a day after a thunderstorm rolled through Manitoba, bringing hail, heavy winds, and a tornado warning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) say a severe thunderstorm is possible on Friday.
Atlantic
Campers issued ticket after Halifax firefighters forced to extinguish fire in Stillwater Lake, N.S.
Two campers have been issued a ticket after Halifax firefighters had to extinguish a fire in Stillwater Lake, N.S., Friday.
Laura Lee Langley named new president of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
A former high-profile Nova Scotia civil servant has been appointed as head of a well-known federal agency.
Guilty on all charges: Colin Tweedie convicted in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl
A judge has found Colin Tweedie guilty on three counts in connection to the death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest on a Cape Breton road on July 11, 2019.
N.L.
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Edmonton
Police searching for black Ford Fusion after road rage incident in Edmonton
Police are looking for three people after a road rage incident in south Edmonton on Friday morning.
Cat that escaped burning Jasper Avenue balcony up for adoption
A cat that jumped ship from a burning balcony on Jasper Avenue three weeks ago and survived is looking for a new home.
Oilers focus on Saturday's game, try to ignore prospect of elimination from playoffs
They're on the verge of being eliminated, but there's only one thing the Edmonton Oilers can do, says their coach: Remain focused.
Calgary
Alberta Medical Association sounds alarm over lack of available oncologists
The Alberta Medical Association is expressing deep concerns to the provincial government over a lack of oncologists needed to provide cancer care to keep up with population growth.
B.C.'s short-term rental rules not needed in Alberta, according to those trying to fix housing crisis
British Columbia's provincial government implemented new rules to limit short-term housing at the start of May. But those working to solve the housing crisis Albertans are facing aren't convinced such rules are needed here.
Regina
Sask. Teachers' Federation recommending tentative deal with province to its members
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and province announced that a tentative agreement had been reached on Friday afternoon, with the STF recommending and endorsing the potential deal to teachers.
'Unequivocally false': Sask. premier says of legislative Speakers' claims of harassment, intimidation
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says claims of intimidation and harassment by legislative Speaker Randy Weekes are 'unequivocally false.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Windy start to long weekend expected, sun and showers possible
A look at what to expect weather wise in Regina this May long weekend.
Saskatoon
Sask. doctor says physicians aren’t being paid correctly under province’s new billing system
A Saskatoon family doctor says the province’s new billing system is a disaster.
'The car was half inside my children's room': Car crashes into Saskatoon apartment building
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
-
Vancouver
'Horrible, disastrous consequences': Residents call on government to fix dangerous Metro Vancouver intersection
Two similar crashes involving dump trucks happened in the same New Westminster Intersection in less than a week.
B.C. study tracks breaths of killer whales using stunning drone video
The use of drones has helped researchers track the breathing patterns of killer whales off B.C.'s coast, and the videos offer a stunning glimpse of the majestic creatures diving and surfacing.
Canucks prepare for potential series-clinching Game 6 in Edmonton
The Vancouver Canucks are getting ready for Saturday's potential series clinching Game 6 in Edmonton, following Thursday's blood-pumping late 3-2 win over the Oilers.
Vancouver Island
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park east of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
'Unconscionable': B.C. mayor warns against sharing videos of properties destroyed by fire
The mayor of a northeast British Columbia community threatened by wildfires is warning people who stayed behind in the evacuation zone to stay on their properties and not share images of fire destruction on social media.
