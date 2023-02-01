Service Ontario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver’s licences, health cards

Premier Doug Ford announced new Service Ontario changes to make it “faster” and “easier” to get driver’s licences and health cards.

The province announced on Wednesday, at 64 of the busiest Service Ontario locations, customers can now book multiple services in a single appointment or book one appointment for an entire family.

“We’re making it easier for people and businesses to connect with ServiceOntario, putting customers first and saving people time and money,” Ford announced in Brampton on Wednesday morning.

Ontarians will also have an opportunity to identify accessibility needs ahead of an appointment.

This is a developing story. More to come.