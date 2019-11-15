GO Trains are holding on the Lakeshore West Line due to a collision involving a car on the tracks in Mississauga.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. near Lorne Park Road and Birchview Drive.

Police said there were no occupants inside the vehicle. Few other details have been released by investigators regarding the circumstances of the collision.

Officials with Metrolinx said on Twitter that trains will be holding west of Clarkson and east of Port Credit “until further notice.”

“The area is now in the hands of emergency personnel and investigators,” GO Transit said. “Trains will not be able to move through the area until given permission. We expect it will take about 2 hours before we can return to our regular service.”

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.