TORONTO -- A two-day sentencing hearing is underway this morning for the Oshawa man found guilty of killing and dismembering two young women over the span of nearly 10 years.

During his judge-alone trial, Adam Strong, 47, was found guilty in March of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Rori Hache and manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Kandis Fitzpatrick.

Hache disappeared in 2017 and Fitzpatrick was last seen by her family in 2008.

Hache’s torso was discovered in the Oshawa Harbour weeks after she was last seen on Aug. 30, 2017. Her head and other body parts were found in a freezer in Strong’s bedroom months later after plumbers discovered human flesh in a clogged drain in his basement apartment.

Fitzpatrick's DNA was found on a hunting knife in Strong’s apartment during a search of the unit following the discovery of Hache's remains.

During the trial, Strong's lawyers conceded that there was sufficient evidence to prove the accused dismembered the two women but argued that he did not murder them.

In his decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca said he was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Strong sexually assaulted and murdered Hache, who was believed to be pregnant at the time she was killed.

Strong was also charged with first-degree murder in the death of Fitzpatrick but Di Luca said there was insufficient evidence to prove that Strong intended to kill her, saying only that it was clear the accused "unlawfully caused her death."

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years.

Strong's sentencing hearing was initially scheduled to be held last month but the proceedings were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The in-person hearing, which is expected to take two days to complete, began at 9:30 a.m.

Thirteen victim impact statements are expected to be read to the court during the hearing. Hache’s mother, who recently contracted COVID-19, had requested that the hearing be adjourned today for two weeks so she could deliver her victim impact statement in person but the judge ruled that the hearing would move forward today. Hache’s mother, Di Luca said, can deliver her statement over Zoom.