TORONTO -- Graphic content warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

A judge has ruled that 47-year-old Oshawa resident Adam Strong is guilty of murdering 18-year-old Rori Hache in 2017 but found there was only sufficient evidence to prove he is guilty of manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Kandis Fitzpatrick.

Adam Strong pleaded not guilty two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of the two women.

Police said the torso of 18-year-old Hache, who was believed to be pregnant at the time of her death, was found by a fisherman in the Oshawa Harbour a few weeks after she was reported missing in August 2017.

The accused was later arrested after Hache’s remains were discovered by a plumber in a clogged drain inside Strong’s basement apartment.

During a search of Strong's home, police said they found a hunting knife with a tissue-like substance that contained a second DNA profile, which was later identified as 19-year-old Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick was last seen by her family in 2008.

During his judge-alone trial, which began in September, video footage of Strong’s police interview was played in court.

In the interview, Strong admits only to dismembering Hache and Fitzpatrick.

“Tried to, but unfortunately, it was foiled by inadequate plumbing and that is a freakin’ shame for me,” he is heard telling the detective about his unsuccessful attempt to dispose of Hache's remains.

In his decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca said he was satified beyond a reasonable doubt that Strong sexually assaulted and murdered Hache in his basement apartment in Oshawa on Sept. 1 or sometime shortly after. As a result, he found Strong guilty of first-degree murder in Hache's death.

But Di Luca said there was insufficient evidence to prove that Strong intended to murder Fitzpatrick, saying only that it was clear he "unlawfully caused her death."

"He probably did (intend to kill Fitzpatrick)," Di Luca said. "But probably is not the test."

More to come...