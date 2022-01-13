Just over a dozen Loblaw pharmacies across Ontario will be offering vaccine clinics for educators and school staff on Friday.

The clinics will operate between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Jan. 14. Staff will need to provide their school board ID or proof of employment in order to get a shot at this time.

Individuals should contact one of the following local pharmacies to make an appointment:

• Real Canadian Superstore - 30 Kingston Rd. W., Ajax

• Real Canadian Superstore - 1385 Harmony Rd. N, Oshawa

• Real Canadian Superstore - 200 Taunton Rd. W., Whitby

• Real Canadian Superstore - 481 Gibb St., Oshawa

• Real Canadian Superstore - 190 Richmond Rd., Ottawa

• Real Canadian Superstore - 4270 Innes Rd., Ottawa

• Real Canadian Superstore - 760 Eagleson Rd., Kanata

• Real Canadian Superstore - 825 Oxford St. E., London

• Real Canadian Superstore - 1205 Oxford St. W, London

• Fortinos – 65 Mall Road, Hamilton

• Fortinos - 1059 Plains Rd. E., Burlington

• Fortinos - 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton

• Fortinos - 1579 Main St. W., Hamilton (905

• Real Canadian Superstore - Ridley Market, 411 Louth St., St. Catharines

• Real Canadian Superstore - 1972 Parkedale Ave., Brockville

Education and child-care workers can also get workers can get a shot at one of 11 clinics in Toronto, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Vaughan, Pickering, Hamilton, Oakville and Brampton. The clinics opened over the weekend in an effort to help vaccinate more employees before in-person learning returns on Jan. 17.

Appointments can be made through a new website operated by FH Health, whose company website says it offers testing and screening for businesses and communities.

Here are the locations of the 11 clinics where spots are being held for education and child-care workers: