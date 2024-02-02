Second suspect charged in fatal North York stabbing

TORONTO
    The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    A second suspect is now facing charges in connection with a fatal stabbing in North York last fall.

    Police previously said that 23-year-old Joyous Magdirila was stabbed in the area of Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue, near Finch Avenue, on the night of Sept. 24.

    He was found by emergency crews lying in the roadway and despite life-saving efforts, he died from his injuries in hospital.

    Days later, one suspect, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, investigators said at the time.

    In a news release issued Friday, police confirmed that a second suspect has now been arrested in the case.

    Victor Bueron, 21, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in Magdirila’s death.

    He is scheduled to appear in court today.

