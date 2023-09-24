Man pronounced dead following stabbing in northern Toronto

A man in his 20s has been pronounced dead following an incident in Toronto’s Newtonbrook neighbourhood.

Police say they received the call for a stabbing just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, near the intersection of Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, police located a man in his 20s with a stab wound. He was quickly rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect description has been released.

The Toronto Police Service's homicide unit has taken over this investigation. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.