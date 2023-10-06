Toronto

    • Search for missing Toronto senior, Tulip, escalates

    Toronto police have ramped up their search for an elderly woman who disappeared from Toronto’s midtown area late last month.

    Police say Tulip, who lives with dementia, was last seen on the evening of Sept. 30 in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue. She was last spotted walking eastbound on Erskine Avenue into Mount Hope Cemetery, which is part of Sherwood Park, wearing a long black coat, black runners and a cream-coloured hat.

    Police are concerned for her safety.

    A mounted unit has been called in for Friday’s search, police said on Friday morning. Investigators continue to check “high-priority” areas and are asking residents to check their backyards, stairwells, undergrounds and sheds for any sign of Tulip.

    In a media scrum, Inspector Chris McCann said efforts are being concentrated inside Mount Hope Cemetery. The TPS marine unit has been called in to search the park’s streams and ravines.

    McCann said Thursday night’s rain showers are not a “major concern” in the investigation, since the weather in Toronto is expected to stay clear through the weekend.

    “It’s not enough precipitation to cause us concern,” he said.

    Anyone with information pertaining to this search is asked to contact 53 Division at 416-808-5300.

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

