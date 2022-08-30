Search continues for killer 12 years after woman murdered in Orangeville, Ont.

Sonia Varaschin is pictured in an undated photo. (Handout) Sonia Varaschin is pictured in an undated photo. (Handout)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?

It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton