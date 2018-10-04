

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The search continues for an unidentified gunman who police say shot and killed an 18-year-old man in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Gunshots rang out near in a Birchmount Road plaza parking lot, near Bonis Avenue, shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Toronto police and paramedics arrived to find a young man lying outside a convenience store suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He died a short time later, making him the city’s 83nd homicide victim of the year.

Police identified him Thursday as Elliott Reid-Doyle, of Toronto.

Investigators say Reid-Doyle was in the parking lot with three friends when the lone gunman approached them and opened fire. The suspect, described by police as a black male with “puffy hair,” fled the scene on foot.

Stephen Leacock Collegiate was one of several schools in the area placed into lock down while police searched for a suspect.

Members of Toronto police’s emergency task force descended on the school, with students still inside, after receiving reports the gunman may have fled in that direction.

Police later said nothing of interest was found.

A nearby daycare was also under lockdown for several hours.

The order prevented concerned parents from picking up their children.

“I was terrified, I’m still terrified… shivering,” said one woman, whose daughter was at the daycare when the violence broke out.

“I was worried. I still can’t breathe… it’s terrifying.”

Officers returned to the neighbourhood Thursday morning where they went door-to-door, searching for witnesses.

“We never went outside,” said one resident. “I stayed inside with the baby and inside we locked the door, so we were safe.”

The owner of a clinic in the area said he heard three to four gunshots and locked down the building.

“We wanted to keep everybody safe,” he said. “That was the first thing that came in my mind.”

Police later said the victim was not associated in any way to the schools in the area, however, it’s not yet clear if the shooter was.

Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation. They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.