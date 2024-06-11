Scarborough apartment building evacuated after 'high carbon monoxide levels' detected

An apartment building in Scarborough has been evacuated due to a gas leak, police say.

The leak was first detected shortly before 10 a.m. at 30 Tuxedo Ct., east of Markham Road and south of Highway 401.

No injuries have been reported.

Toronto Fire Service told CTV News Toronto that crews are responding to “high carbon monoxide levels in the building” and are taking readings.

They are checking the floor that the gas leak was first reported on and are making announcements in the building, they said.

The incident has been classified as a Hazmat Level 3 call.

Toronto police are also on hand.