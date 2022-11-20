Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto Sunday

The 118th annual Original Santa Claus Parade is making a live return to the streets of downtown Toronto today.

The parade, which was broadcast-only for the last two years, will get underway at 12:30 p.m. at Christie Pitts Park. It will proceed east on Bloor Street, south on University Avenue, and eastward to St. Lawrence Market.

Motorists should note that roads along the parade route will be closed several hours before the start of the parade and any parked vehicles will be towed starting at 6 a.m. Sunday to nearby streets at no charge to the owners. All roads are expected to reopen by 6 p.m.

Toronto police are urging spectators attending the parade to take public transportation. The TTC will be adding additional trains on Lines 1 and 2 to accommodate revelers.

This year’s event, which will feature floats, bands, marchers, celebrity clowns, and of course Mrs. Claus and jolly Old St. Nick, as well as performances by John Legend and Preston Pablo, will be hosted by Bell Media personalities Melissa Grelo, Kelsey McEwen, and Tyrone Edwards.

It will run for approximately 2.5 hours and will take place rain or shine.

The Holly Jolly Fun Run will also be taking place this morning just prior to the parade and on the same route. The run is set to finish at Maple Leaf Square.

Santa's back Sunday, November 20th at 12:30pm EST#SantaClausParadeTO pic.twitter.com/u5uHsFWRXZ — The Original Santa Claus Parade (@TOSantaParade) November 18, 2022

If you can’t make to the parade in person, all festivities will be streamed live on CP24.com, the CP24 app, and the CP24 YouTube page.

The 118th Original Santa Claus Parade, which first launched in 1905 in Toronto and is Canada’s longest running Santa Claus parade, will also be broadcasted in a Primetime Special on CTV on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

CP24 and CTV are divisions of Bell Media.

With files from CP24’s Kerrisa Wilson.