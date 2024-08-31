TORONTO
Toronto

Same suspect now being sought in 2 sex assaults on TTC: Toronto police

Toronto police say the same suspect is now being sought in connection with two alleged sex assaults on the TTC. (Handout /Toronto police) Toronto police say the same suspect is now being sought in connection with two alleged sex assaults on the TTC. (Handout /Toronto police)
Share

Toronto police say that they believe a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a streetcar last week is the same person wanted in another incident that occurred on the TTC in July.

In a news release earlier this week, police said an alleged sexual assault occurred around 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 on a streetcar in the Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

The suspect approached a stranger on the streetcar and then exposed himself and sexually assaulted them before fleeing, police said.

Investigators said Saturday that they now believe the same suspect was responsible for another incident, this one on a subway train near Osgoode Station on July 12.

According to police, the suspect boarded the train and approached the victim. He then exposed himself before fleeing, police said.

Police describe the suspect as standing six feet tall with a medium build. He has short hair and a black beard. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, dark blue jeans and a black baseball cap. He was carrying a backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News