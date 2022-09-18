Safety advocates question use of cement trucks for Toronto snow removal

A cyclict hops off his bike to get out of the way of a snow plow while making his way past dozens of stranded streetcars during a severe winter storm in Toronto on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn A cyclict hops off his bike to get out of the way of a snow plow while making his way past dozens of stranded streetcars during a severe winter storm in Toronto on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train

A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.

World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton