TORONTO -- A woman is dead after being struck by a cement truck in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

At around 10 a.m., Toronto police responded to a collision where a female pedestrian was hit by a cement truck at Dundas and Sherbourne streets.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to paramedics.

A wheelchair can be seen on the ground at the scene.

Residents in the area told CP24 that the victim used a wheelchair and frequently pandhandled for money in the area.

Sarah Ovens works in the area and said the city needs to do more to reduce collisions at the busy intersection.

"It's a really hectic corner and drivers need to know as they come through here that they need to be aware of their surroundings. And it's not necessarily the driver's fault but the number of collisions and fatalities of vulnerable people being hit here that we've seen over the years, I think it's just past time that we do something to slow people down and make it safer for people at this intersection," Ovens told CP24.

Traffic Services has taken over the investigation.