

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Another rush hour traffic blitz will begin today for drivers who stop in curb lanes illegally.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement at a news conference last week.

As part of the crackdown, Toronto police officers will ticket any driver they find stopped in a curb lane in the downtown core. The fine for the offence is $150. Police will also tow all vehicles that have been left unattended in a curb lane.

Similar blitzes have been conducted in the past but speaking to reporters last week, Tory said some have “slipped back into some of their old ways.”

“The law is the law and if it says you can’t pull over in the middle of the block it doesn’t matter whether you are Uber, or whether you are a delivery truck or whether you are someone who has a desperate need to get a cup of coffee,” Tory said.

The blitz coincides with a one-week initiative by Toronto police targeting distracted drivers.