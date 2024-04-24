Royals' Alec Marsh hit in throwing shoulder by line drive, leaves in 5th against Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals right-hander Alec Marsh was hit in his throwing shoulder by a line drive, forcing him to leave in the fifth inning against Toronto on Wednesday night.

After Marsh (3-0) pitched four scoreless innings, Addison Barger hit a 91-mph fastball back up the middle leading off the fifth. After being struck, Marsh picked up the ball and threw to first to retire Barger.

Angel Zerpa took over for Marsh on the mound.