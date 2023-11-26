TORONTO
Toronto

    • Roads reopened after crash on Gardiner Expressway

    Toronto police

    Roads have reopened after a vehicle collision in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon caused major traffic delays.

    Reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway at Jameson Avenue came in just before 11 a.m.

    It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but Toronto police said at least one person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A number of roads closed in the area have since reopened, police said

    The closures added to the congestion in the city amid planned traffic diversions for the Santa Claus Parade in the downtown core.

