Ride-share driver repeatedly stabbed during attempted carjacking: police

A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto police say a 17-year-old is in custody after a ride-share driver was repeatedly stabbed by a customer during an attempted carjacking last week.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East on July 24.

Police said a ride-share driver picked up a fare and a lone male suspect got into the vehicle.

When the driver transported the suspect to their requested destination, police allege, the passenger produced a knife and stabbed the driver several times in the back and neck.

The victim got out of the car and the suspect got into the driver’s seat, police said.

“A struggle ensued and the suspect stabbed the victim repeatedly,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

The suspect eventually fled the scene empty-handed and the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for “numerous stab wounds,” police said.

Investigators with the hold-up squad launched an investigation and police said officers soon identified the suspect. A search warrant was executed in relation to the investigation and police said “officers recovered items of evidentiary value” during that search.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has now been arrested.

Police said he faces one count of robbery with an offensive weapon and one count of aggravated assault.

