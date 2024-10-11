Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer

Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.

In an update on Friday, police said 66-year-old Trinh Thi Vu was found dead in a residence near Keele Street and Dundas Street West on the afternoon of Oct. 1.

She had trauma to her body, but police have not revealed the cause of death.

Vu is the city’s 69th homicide of 2024.

Last week, police arrested and charged 30-year-old Sabrina Kauldhar with second-degree murder in the death of Vu.

She is also facing murder charges in Hamilton and Niagara Falls in connection with the deaths of Lance Cunningham on Oct. 2 and Mario Bilich on Oct. 3.

Homicide victims Lance Cunningham (left) and Mario Bilich (right) are shown in these handout photos. (Hamilton Police Service)Investigators have said Kauldhar and Vu were known to each other but have not disclosed further details about their relationship. Meanwhile, the two men were believed to have been “randomly targeted.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact a dedicated hotline at 289-248-1058 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.