TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer

    Share

    Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.

    In an update on Friday, police said 66-year-old Trinh Thi Vu was found dead in a residence near Keele Street and Dundas Street West on the afternoon of Oct. 1.

    She had trauma to her body, but police have not revealed the cause of death.

    Vu is the city’s 69th homicide of 2024.

    Last week, police arrested and charged 30-year-old Sabrina Kauldhar with second-degree murder in the death of Vu.

    She is also facing murder charges in Hamilton and Niagara Falls in connection with the deaths of Lance Cunningham on Oct. 2 and Mario Bilich on Oct. 3.

    Homicide victims Lance Cunningham (left) and Mario Bilich (right) are shown in these handout photos. (Hamilton Police Service)Investigators have said Kauldhar and Vu were known to each other but have not disclosed further details about their relationship. Meanwhile, the two men were believed to have been “randomly targeted.”

    Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact a dedicated hotline at 289-248-1058 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce

    U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News