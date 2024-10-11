Crews rescue child trapped in ventilation duct in Etobicoke building
A child had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a ventilation duct in Etobicoke Friday afternoon, Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said.
Fire crews responded to a building on The West Mall, south of Rathburn Road, just after 3:30 p.m. for a rescue call.
A child got stuck in a ventilation duct, TFS said, and crews had to disassemble the duct to free the child.
TFS said the child was conscious and crying when they got rescued. Toronto Fire added that the child did not suffer any physical injuries.
It is unclear how the child ended up in the duct.
