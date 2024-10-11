TORONTO
Toronto

    • 3 Toronto police officers injured in separate collisions

    A Toronto police cruiser and another vehicle collide at the intersection of Dundas Street East and De Grassi Street on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (CTV News Toronto) A Toronto police cruiser and another vehicle collide at the intersection of Dundas Street East and De Grassi Street on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (CTV News Toronto)
    Toronto police say three officers have been injured in separate collisions on Friday afternoon.

    Just before 5 p.m., a police cruiser and another vehicle collided in the area of Dundas Street East and De Grassi Street, east of Broadview Avenue.

    Two officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, police say.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

    Earlier, around 3:30 p.m., another cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle on Davidson Drive, police say.

    One officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say there was minimal damage to the cruiser.

    It is not immediately known anyone has been arrested.

    The two incidents come a day after three police officers were hurt while investigating alleged stolen vehicles in Etobicoke.

    In a post on social media, the Toronto Police Association responded to the incidents, saying, “There is no deterrent for criminals who injure our officers, and it’s putting the lives of our members at risk! Enough is enough!”

