

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A ride share driver accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in the city’s north end has been charged.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, police were called to the area of Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue West for a report of a sexual assault.

At the time, a woman ordered a ride share before entering a vehicle.

The man operating the vehicle allegedly drove the victim to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her. He then allegedly stole her cell phone and forced her out of the vehicle, police said.

Investigators said the vehicle the victim got into was not the one she had ordered.

Police confirmed the man operating the vehicle she entered was an employee with both Uber and Lyft and said both ride share companies are cooperating with the investigation.

On Monday, police said 33-year-old Suhail Siddiqi, of Ajax, had been arrested in connection with the investigation. He has been charged with sexual assault, robbery and overcome resistance by choking.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday morning.

Officers said this is an “ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).