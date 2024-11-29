TORONTO
Toronto

    • Richmond Hill man charged for allegedly committing indecent act

    A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
    Share

    A 36-year-old man has been charged for allegedly committing an indecent act at a Richmond Hill business earlier this year.

    York Regional Police said a female victim attended the establishment located near Silver Linden Drive and High Tech Road, west of Bayview Avenue, on the evening of May 10 and saw a man standing “unusually” close to her.

    “When the victim turned to face the male, he was observed with his genitals exposed while committing a sexual act,” police allege.

    The victim fled immediately.On Friday, police announced that a suspect identified as Richmond Hill resident Irani Anaraki was arrested this week.

    He has been charged with indecent count.

    Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News