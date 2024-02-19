Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same north Toronto intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a northwest Toronto neighbourhood said they were feeling uneasy Monday after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart.

Anna Gualtieri, 54, said she often takes the same bus route in the area but will now think twice about it for short trips, adding she chose to walk instead when running errands on Sunday.

"I was on my way to go shopping and I was just scared," she said. "I didn't even want to leave my house, but because I was supposed to do something, that's why I left to go do what I had to do."

To see two attacks -- one of which was fatal -- in the same spot in such a short time is "shocking," she said.

Kwame Boamah, who lives close to the intersection, said it's sad to see such violence, particularly in an area with so many families and children.

"When this happened, we started calling our friends: 'Is it your son (who was shot)? Is it your daughter?" he said.

Boamah said he's worried about the effect the shootings might have on his kids, who are four and six years old, and who regularly play in the area that was earlier cordoned off by police for the investigation.

"It's Family Day, and this is what we have to see," he said.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Jane and Driftwood. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Having police officers in the area has helped a lot, he said.

Police had ramped up their presence in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue as they worked to determine whether the two people who were shot were attacked at random.

Over the weekend, police said they couldn't rule out that possibility even though the shootings bear traits they usually associate with gang-related activity.

No arrests have been made but police have said a stolen black vehicle is believed to be linked to both shootings.

The first incident took place around 6 p.m. Friday when a 16-year-old boy was waiting for the bus alone. Police said he was shot in the face and remains in critical condition.

On Saturday afternoon, another person was shot while waiting for the bus alone, police said. They said a man was shot three times, two of them in the stomach, and later died in hospital.

There were few visible signs of the shootings on Monday as people waited for buses and children played outside a nearby community centre where police had set up a command post.

A police community outreach team was also handing out cupcakes, donuts and coffee in the centre's parking lot, which is across from the intersection where the shootings took place.

Supt. Andy Singh, the unit commander for 31 Division, said the command post would be in place for at least a week, with staff present around the clock.

"We want to make sure that people that are going in and about and enjoying their quality of life in this neighbourhood, that they're able to do that," he said.

We are committed to supporting the community. A Command Post is in place at the Driftwood Community Centre so residents feel safe. We ask that people in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area call 911 if they see anything suspicious. https://t.co/lnjepNJtf3 — Chief Myron Demkiw (@TPSMyronDemkiw) February 18, 2024

Nabiha Abdul Karim, who doesn't live in the area but goes there to visit a friend every once in a while, said she usually feels safer in the neighbourhood than downtown, because it's less crowded and overall "calmer."

"Right now, after finding out about the shootings, I feel very uncomfortable," she said.

At the same time, Abdul Karim said she can't avoid taking the bus to go to and from the neighbourhood. "I don't have any other options other than the TTC right now," she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024