Residents north of Toronto furious after city allows 'monster' home to be built
It stands high in the sky, towering over its closest neighbours.
A home under construction in Richmond Hill -- which is nearly twice as tall as the others on the street -- has heightened concerns among residents.
"It's a monstrosity and an eyesore," says Ward 5 Councillor Karen Cilevtz. "It's like somebody put a lighthouse in the backyard of all of these residents."
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The number of residents complaining about the project is significant, according to Cilevitz, who says she’s received complaints from as many as 20 residents in the area.
The question among residents is unanimous: How was a home this size ever approved by the city?
Despite how much the house stands out, Cilevitz says the property was built to all zoning specifications -- if only by a hair.
The height of the house, according to the plan, is 10.97 metres. The maximum allowable height for the area is 11 metres.
The house will cover 39.7 per cent of the lot. The maximum allowable is 40 per cent.
As a result, the owner of the home, Michael Lanni, did not have to get special approval for the project and he did not have to notify neighbours.
"I'm just trying to build a house for my family. We love the area," he told CTV News Toronto.
The father of two has owned the property for nine years. He grew up in the area and attended a nearby school.
Lanni said that he only wanted to follow the rules -- but is now facing some backlash and the house has already fallen victim to vandalism.
"Unfortunately, people are not happy, there's a crack in my window already. Someone threw a stone or a pebble," he said.
But not everyone in the neighbourhood is put off by the high-reaching house.
Govanna Martacci, for instance, has lived across the street for 37 years and she said it’s not a problem.
"Maybe if I were next door, maybe it would bother me, but I'm across the road," she said.
There are other new builds on the same street or in the area appearing next to some smaller homes -- but some neighbours says it's the particular location of this project that’s a cause for concern.
Cathy Menzies lives down the road and described the house as a “monster.”
“For those small homes, a home like that should never have been built there," she said.
Lanni said he believes more rebuilds like his will come in the future, while councillor Cilevtz says the city is reviewing its zoning laws.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
The FBI searched former U.S. president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
Saskatoon woman who had been reported missing faces charges in U.S., Canada
Saskatoon police say a woman who had been reported missing is facing charges in the United States related to unauthorized use of identification and in Canada related to parental abduction and public mischief.
$1.4B in uncashed cheques sitting in CRA's coffers -- how to check if you're owed money
The Canada Revenue Agency says it will be sending e-notifications about uncashed cheques to 25,000 Canadians this month.
Liberals planning temporary solution to dental care promise: CP sources
Sources close to the government's proposed $5.3 billion dental care program say the Liberals are planning a temporary solution that involves giving money directly to patients in order to keep their promise to the NDP while they work on a more permanent answer.
4 Muslim men were killed in Albuquerque. Here's what we know about them
After ambush-style shootings of three Muslim men and the recent killing of a fourth in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Muslim community in the city is on edge and fearful.
Bill Graham, ex-interim Liberal leader and post-9/11 foreign affairs minister, dies
Condolences from Canadian politicians past and present poured out Monday as they learned about the death of Bill Graham, who served as foreign affairs minister when the country decided against joining the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.
State of Ontario's health-care system not unprecedented, health minister says
Ontario's health minister said Monday that six hospitals had to close departments -- including ERs -- over the weekend, but argued that the situation wasn't unprecedented.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police open homicide investigation after man's body found in Montreal recycling bin
Montreal police say the discovery of a man's body in a recycling bin in the city's east end Monday morning is now considered a homicide.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Montreal mayor requests independent investigation into cancellation of Pride parade
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has requested an independent investigation into the abrupt cancellation of the Montreal Pride parade Sunday after meeting with festival organizers Monday evening.
-
Coroner orders public inquiry into Montreal shooting deaths
Quebec's chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the shooting deaths of three people, as well as that of the alleged gunman, following a killing spree last week in the Montreal area.
London
-
London business owner in a coma, intensive care after falling off bicycle
Ali Azizi, owner of Smiley's Pizzeria, is in a coma after falling off his bike this past weekend in the city’s north end.
-
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
The FBI searched former U.S. president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
-
'PTSD and mental anguish': Civil suit launched after fiery crash death of St. Thomas, Ont. woman
Every night between four and five in the morning, Bob Reid wakes up crying. The musician is still traumatized after witnessing a fatal crash in October 2020 on Highbury Avenue, between St. Thomas and London, Ont., which claimed the life of Cindy Devine.
Kitchener
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in one
A local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshop
Hockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.
-
Some new student housing in Waterloo might not be ready in time for start of school year
Student housing is hard to come by in Waterloo and new spots are constantly being built to address the need, but it appears some new housing might not be ready in time for the start of the school year.
Northern Ontario
-
New film studio coming to the Sault
A Toronto area developer and film producer has some big plans for a historic building in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Laurentian University staff union to take LU administrators to court
One of Laurentian University's biggest unions is considering taking some members of the university's administration to court.
-
This year's Kagawong History Day highlights major Canadian shipwreck
After a two-year hiatus, Kagawong History Day returns Aug. 11 focusing on Canada’s Empress of Ireland shipwreck.
Ottawa
-
Lack of compensation for cancelled flights adding to travellers' frustration
The travel chaos at airports is more than just flight delays and cancellations. Now passengers are getting rejected by Air Canada for compensation.
-
Full Ottawa LRT line to be closed early 10 days this month for track maintenance
Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT will be closing early on a total of 10 days this month as crews perform maintenance on the tracks, with reduced service planned on parts of the line for two other nights.
-
Bus trip cancellations expected to continue this week, OC Transpo warns
OC Transpo is advising customers to prepare for more bus trip cancellations today and this week, as the transit service deals with a staffing shortage caused by summer vacations and sick leave absences.
Windsor
-
OPP searching for missing Lakeshore, Ont. woman
OPP are concerned for the wellbeing of a woman from Lakeshore who was last seen late Monday morning.
-
Windsor police seek four suspects after assault on Glengary Avenue
Windsor police are looking for four suspects after an assault on Glengarry Avenue.
-
Windsor researchers develop new nursing program to help prevent burnout
A team of University of Windsor researchers are designing a new program to help graduating nurses cope with the extreme stress in hospital settings.
Barrie
-
Tornado warning ended for parts of Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes
Environment Canada has ended its tornado warning for the area between Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and parts of Kawartha Lakes.
-
Woman suffers Life-altering injuries in crash with tractor-trailer in Clearview Township
Police in Clearview Township say a woman has suffered life-altering injuries following a collision between a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle.
-
Ticket holders wait for answers as company behind Ever After Music Festival in active bankruptcy
Some ticket holders say they have already cut their losses after the Ever After Music Festival was cancelled less than a week before it was slated to start.
Atlantic
-
N.B. family doctor waitlist now at 74,000
"Our health-care system is a system, meaning the problems in different areas impact others," said Dr. Katharine Smart in an interview last week.
-
Community cut off by Newfoundland forest fires running out of food, says deputy mayor
The deputy mayor of a southern Newfoundland town says his community is running out of food as it remains cut off from the rest of the island due to the worst forest fires the province has seen in more than 60 years.
-
Homeless rates spiking in eastern Nova Scotia: study
The number of people who are homeless in eastern Nova Scotia is rising at an alarming rate, according to a recent study.
Calgary
-
Alberta defence lawyers take job action to protest legal aid underfunding
Defence lawyers in Alberta will not be taking on certain legal aid cases over the next two weeks to push the government to correct what they call “perpetual underfunding” of the system.
-
Calgary man charged with murdering roommate after dispute: police
Calgary police have laid charges in a brutal assault last month that resulted in a man's death, saying the victim and the accused were roommates.
-
Lost bear turns up in Airdrie back yard Monday
Residents of the Airdrie neighbourhood of Sagewood can go outside again after a lost bear was found Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey Manitoba wants improvements at Hockey Canada but is confident in current leadership, executive director says
Provincial and territorial hockey federations, including Hockey Manitoba, are calling on Hockey Canada to do more to address its handling of sexual assault allegations in London, Ont. in 2018.
-
Mother convicted of killing Phoenix Sinclair granted escorted outings from prison
A Manitoba woman who abused and killed her daughter in one of the province's most notorious crimes has been granted escorted temporary absences from prison.
-
E. coli counts at West Grand Beach prompt advisory signs
The provincial government has posted advisory signs at West Grand Beach due to E. coli counts briefly going above safe levels last week.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfire evacuees help out the crews protecting their homes
The BC Wildfire Service says it is using a combination of tools to control a blaze on the outskirts of the southern Okanagan region.
-
Scavenger hunt: Canadian rock band hides free tickets around Vancouver
Fans of the Arkells can score free tickets to the Canadian rock band's upcoming concert in downtown Vancouver – but they won't last long.
-
Credit card, clothes found but U.S. man who travelled to B.C. for music festival still missing
Several belongings have been found, but there's still no sign of an American man who crossed the border to attend a music festival, officials said, announcing the suspension of search efforts.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after police shooting northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after a police shooting northeast of Edmonton on Monday.
-
Northeast Edmonton community service hub hopes for funding boost from city
A one-stop shop helping welcome newcomers to Edmonton and support those in need is asking the city for a funding bump to continue delivering aid for the next four years.
-
'Very concerning': Camrose casino wants to move to southeast Edmonton
Residents in southeast Edmonton are concerned after finding out that a casino could soon be relocating to their neighbourhood.