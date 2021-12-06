TORONTO -- The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women saw a return to some in-person reflection in Toronto this year amid the pandemic.

Eighteen women laid roses in a ceremony at Women’s College Hospital. Forteen were for each woman killed in the Montreal Massacre at École Polytechnique, Dec. 6 1989.

The other four roses represent all victims of violence, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Black women and girls, and the Trans, non-binary and sexual diverse community.

The names of each woman killed in the massacre was said aloud. Each rose was placed in a vase of water, followed by a minute of silence.

Only a few other people attended the ceremony, including staff from the hospital and members of the media. Other people watched the rest of the ceremony online, through the hospital’s website.

“Too often I think Indigenous lives get treated as learning lessons,” said Riley Yesno. The event’s keynote speaker, a queer Anishinaabe writer and researcher Eabametoong First Nation who grew up in Thunder Bay, Ont., appeared in a recorded video message.

Yesno spoke about Barbara Kentner, a 34-year old woman from Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation.

Kentner was hit in the abdomen after man who heaved a trailer hitch from a moving vehicle at her in Jan. 2017 and died six months later. The man was sentenced to eight years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Yesno also talked about the fact that despite the incredible challenges and work ahead, she believes it is love that continues to bring people together to remember.

“There is profound love,” she said.

“We have to redouble our efforts,” said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Carolyn Bennett, who spoke in person at the event and talked about the need for a commitment to end the tragedy of gender based violence.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also appeared via a pre-recorded video message. He said gender based violence has been more prevalent during the pandemic.

“We must support women, girls and other vulnerable groups,” said Tory.

The Ontario Association of Interval and Transitional housing found at least 58 women were killed between Nov. 26, 2020 and Nov. 25, 2021 in Ontario. Advocates say the pandemic has increased the number of deaths and that it’s typically around 30-40 deaths per year.