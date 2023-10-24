TORONTO
    • Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto

    The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.

    The remains belonged to Kevin Bonada Rosas, 30, last seen on June 21, 2018 at his residence on Elmwood Avenue in Richmond Hill, according to a release issued by police Tuesday.

    He was reported missing for five days by his family on June 26, 2018.

    Efforts to find him were unsuccessful, police said. In April 2021, the York Regional Police Services' Homicide Unit took charge of the investigation.

    On June 5, 2023, human remains were found buried in the yard of the residence on Elmwood Avenue. Forensic examination confirmed them to be Bonada Rosas’.

    Police did not release a cause of death. There is no information on a suspect or a motive.

    Police asked anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7865, or by emailing the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca.

    Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at www.1800222tips.com. 

    Correction

    A previous version of this article erroneously stated that the Elmwood Avenue in question was in North York. It has been updated to clarify that the Elmwood Avenue in question is located in Richmond Hill.

