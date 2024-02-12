TORONTO
Toronto

    • Regular service resumes on Line 1 after major delays northbound, TTC says

    Commuters wait to take the subway at Ossington Station in Toronto on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin Commuters wait to take the subway at Ossington Station in Toronto on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
    The TTC says regular service has resumed on Line 1 after track repairs caused “major delays” on a section of the Yonge-University subway line earlier this morning.

    In a social media post at around 7 a.m., the transit agency said there are significant delays northbound from Dundas to Eglinton stations due to reduced speed zones for track repairs.

    The TTC confirmed at around 9 a.m. that the line is now operating normally. 

