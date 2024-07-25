TORONTO
Toronto

    Sentencing hearing set to continue for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard

    The lawyer representing former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is set to continue her submissions at his sentencing hearing in Toronto today.

    Gerri Wiebe stressed the importance of factoring in her client's age and health as she began her arguments Wednesday.

    Nygard, 83, was found guilty last November of four counts of sexual assault, but he was found not guilty of a fifth count as well as one of forcible confinement.

    The charges stem from allegations dating from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

    Prosecutors have said they are seeking a sentence of 15 years, minus credit for the time Nygard has already spent in custody.

    On Wednesday, court heard victim impact statements from three of the complainants and one complainant's mother.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

