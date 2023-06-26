RECAP: Updates from the 2023 Toronto mayoral election

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto

Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.

'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash

After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton