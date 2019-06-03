Less than 12 hours after their loss in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors are headed to Oakland with their series against the Golden State Warriors tied at one game apiece.

A handful of fans and excited airport employees waited anxiously behind a barrier at Terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday morning.

They watched as one by one, the players dropped off their luggage, picked up their boarding passes and walked towards their waiting charter flight without saying a word.

Ethan Tsin, of Mississauga, was one of the fans who came to see the team off. He brought a basketball with him, which he managed to have signed by Jeremy Lin and Marc Gasol.

While Gasol did not say anything to the fan, Tsin wished him luck in California.

Meanwhile, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was smiling and talking to staff and security at the airport when he arrived.

Nurse will be studying the game film from Sunday night and looking for ways to stop the Warriors from going on an 18-0 run, as they did at the beginning of the third quarter in Game 2.

The Raptors will face off against the Warriors next on Wednesday, with tipoff going at 9 p.m. at the Oracle Arena.