    • Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic fined US$25K by NBA for criticizing officials

    Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined US$25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating.

    Rajakovic was punished for a lengthy rant after Toronto's 132-131 loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

    He was angry that referees gave the Lakers 23 free throws to the Raptors two in the fourth quarter.

    Rajakovic said that the disparity in calls was "outrageous" and that the referees and the NBA should be ashamed of what happened.

    Toronto lost starting centre Jakob Poeltl to an ankle sprain before the game, making them shorthanded in the paint.

    Lakers centre Anthony Davis scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter while going 11 for 11 at the line in the final period.

    Davis shot 14 of the Lakers' 36 free throws in the game, while the entire Toronto roster shot only 13.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024

