    • Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl out indefinitely with left ankle sprain

    Charlotte Hornets centre Nick Richards (4) and Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl (19) vie for control of the ball during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Charlotte Hornets centre Nick Richards (4) and Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl (19) vie for control of the ball during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain.

    The Raptors say the injury happened in the third quarter of Toronto’s 133-118 win at Golden State on Sunday.

    He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and his condition will then be updated as appropriate.

    Toronto is in Los Angeles for back-to-back games against the Lakers on Tuesday and the Clippers on Wednesday.

    Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and a team high-tying 1.4 blocks.

    He's averaged 26.5 minutes in 36 games this season, all of them starts.

    The 28-year-old Poeltl has scored in double figures 22 times and recorded 13 double-doubles.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.

