Raleigh hits two-run homer in 10th inning as Mariners top Blue Jays 6-1
Toronto relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson had bags packed by their locker-room stalls at Rogers Centre on Wednesday ahead of a trip to Buffalo to continue building up for a return from the injured list.
The sooner they get back from their Triple-A assignments, the better it'll be for a Toronto bullpen that has missed them.
Relievers Tim Mayza and Mitch White had rough outings for the Blue Jays as Seattle scored five times in the 10th inning for a 6-1 victory to avoid a three-game sweep.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
With Mitch Garver aboard as the automatic runner, Cal Raleigh took Mayza's first pitch over the wall to give the Mariners the lead. White gave up three more runs later in the frame as Seattle won for the second time in eight games.
Mayza's velocity has been down a tick in the early going but manager John Schneider had limited options with Romano and Swanson still rehabilitating and acting closer Chad Green unavailable.
“I don't think we've put him in the best spots really because we've been a little bit short,” Schneider said. “But yeah, it was a tough outing for Tim.”
Yusei Kikuchi delivered a solid 89-pitch start for Toronto before giving way to Nate Pearson in the seventh inning. Yimi Garcia was dominant over his two-inning appearance but Mayza couldn't keep things going.
“I think it's just his stuff isn't quite there really,” Schneider said. “There's more sliders I think because of it. The sinker is his best pitch.”
Green, who pitched in the first two games of the series, has been filling in late in games while Romano is out. Swanson also normally throws in high-leverage situations.
Both Romano (elbow), from Markham, Ont., and Swanson (forearm) were scheduled to pitch for the Bisons on Thursday. When they're eventually cleared for activation, Schneider will be able to transition his relievers back into their regular roles.
Toronto nearly won the game in the ninth inning but a stellar defensive play by second baseman Jorge Polanco sent the game to extra innings. Ernie Clement floated a ball into shallow right field but Polanco made a nice running catch to keep the game tied.
White gave up an RBI double to Ty France and a two-run single to Mitch Haniger. Ryne Stanek recorded the final three outs for Seattle.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the Blue Jays (6-7). Both teams had six hits on the afternoon.
Seattle (5-8) scratched out a run in the third inning off Kikuchi for its first lead of the series. Dylan Moore walked, stole second and came home on a J.P. Crawford flare to right field.
Kikuchi allowed one earned run, two walks and three hits. The left-hander had nine strikeouts.
Seattle starter Logan Gilbert retired seven Blue Jays in a row before Guerrero launched a no-doubt blast in the seventh inning that just missed the scoreboard at the base of the 300 level above the Toronto bullpen.
His third homer of the year had an exit velocity of 114.3 m.p.h. and travelled an estimated 459 feet.
Daulton Varsho reached on a two-out single in the eighth and George Springer walked to end Gilbert's afternoon. Right-hander Andres Munoz (1-1) came on and got Guerrero to fly out before surviving a nervous ninth.
Gilbert allowed one earned run, five hits and a walk. He had eight strikeouts.
“What an awesome outing by Logan Gilbert today,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais. “That was exactly what we needed. I know it's early in the season but it's really big for our club.”
Announced attendance was 22,960 and the game took two hours 40 minutes to play.
Pre-game deal
Before the game, the Blue Jays announced that right-hander Wes Parsons had been traded to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for international signing bonus pool space.
Parsons started once for Toronto last season and made two relief appearances this year.
Coming up
Both the Blue Jays and Mariners have off-days on Thursday.
The Blue Jays will kick off a three-game series on Friday against the Colorado Rockies. The nine-game homestand will wrap up with a three-game series against the New York Yankees next week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
NDP backs Tory motion, saying carbon price not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy
The federal New Democrats backed Conservative demands Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a televised 'emergency meeting' on carbon pricing with Canada's premiers.
Northern Ont. politician rejects flying Pride flag, says it represents a 'splinter group'
A recent decision by the northern Ontario community of East Ferris, near North Bay, not to fly the Pride flag isn’t sitting well with some.
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season — again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
Lithium-ion battery fires on the rise across Canada, fire chiefs warn
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise across Canada, according to the organization that represents the country's fire chiefs, prompting warnings from fire services, injury law firms and even Health Canada.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead in Montreal suburb
A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old woman southwest of Montreal.
-
New security plan for Montreal metro amid rise in mental health and addictions issues
Montreal's transit corporation is concentrating security personnel in certain metro stations amid what officials say has been a rise in the number of people with mental health or addiction issues in the network.
Ottawa
-
Ontario truck driver facing 14 charges, including cocaine possession on Hwy. 417
An Ontario truck driver is facing 14 charges on various infractions, including possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended licence.
-
City committee approves new subdivisions in Kanata North, Stittsville
The City of Ottawa’s Planning and Housing Committee has approved zoning amendments to facilitate the development of new homes in Stittsville and Kanata North.
-
Ottawa the hottest city in Canada Wednesday afternoon
It's the warmest day of the year so far in Ottawa, as the temperature hit 21 C for the second straight day.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. politician rejects flying Pride flag, says it represents a 'splinter group'
A recent decision by the northern Ontario community of East Ferris, near North Bay, not to fly the Pride flag isn’t sitting well with some.
-
Heavy rainfall warning in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for northeastern Ontario, with rain expected to arrive Thursday.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted for intimate partner violence
A 33-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for criminal charges involving intimate partner violence.
Kitchener
-
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
-
Hydro One worker airlifted after serious fall near Kitchener, Ont.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after two Hydro One workers were hurt while working on a transmission tower near Petersburg, Ont., just outside Kitchener.
-
How to tell if you have eye damage after staring at the eclipse
Monday’s solar eclipse had all eyes on the sky – but if you weren’t wearing proper protection you might need to get your eyes checked.
London
-
Jury hears siblings tried to protect each other in child abuse case
There was more disturbing evidence Wednesday at the trial of two parents charged with sexually abusing their children.
-
Potentially heavy rainfall amounts prompts special weather statement across region
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin County, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton.
-
Woodstock, Ont. inches closer to new elementary school
On Wednesday, the Thames Valley District School Board announced the tender for construction of the nearly $32 million facility in north Woodstock.
Windsor
-
'They're deserving children': Shortage of funds could threaten decades old camp
There are a lot of issues on the plate of Dan Inverarity, camp manager for Kiwanis Sunshine Point Camp in Colchester. 'This is our 78th year and I want there to be a 79th and 80th year. I don't want to close the camp,' he said.
-
$18,000 in drugs seized from east Windsor home
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man and seized over $18,000 in illicit drugs in east Windsor.
-
Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 5% and Windsor-Essex realtor is 'kind of glad it did'
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
Barrie
-
Unexpected guest makes brief appearance live on air with KC Colby
Viewers were treated to an unexpected guest during CTV Weather Specialist KC Colby's weather segment on Wednesday.
-
4 individuals charged in extensive drug trafficking probe
Four people face charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Students sent home early after fire breaks out in Barrie high school
Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie were sent home and given the day off on Wednesday after the fire alarm sounded.
Winnipeg
-
Bike Winnipeg calling for Russ Wyatt to be removed from city committee following 'offensive' comments
A local organization is calling on a Winnipeg councillor to be removed from the public works committee following comments made at a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Garbage buildup at encampments create challenges for Winnipeg: report
A Winnipeg city councillor is pushing for the garbage piling up at homeless camps to be cleared, but a report notes weekly garbage pickup could cost the city $4 million a year.
-
Former teacher sentenced to 33 months for child luring
A former teacher faces 33 months in prison for child luring.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth, N.S., walk-in medical clinic to close
When Cathy Seale read the notice posted on the door, announcing the Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., would close beginning Monday, her reaction was one of sadness.
-
April rain, showers return to the Maritimes
The ridge of high pressure that favoured the Maritimes with mostly clear and excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse at the start of the week is starting to shift east.
-
Half of Atlantic Canadians feeling 'social squeeze' on personal finances: MNP
Many Atlantic Canadians are squeezed by the cost of living pressures and lingering financial impacts from the pandemic, though not everyone's feeling the pinch.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season — again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
Edmonton
-
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
-
'This was a fairly significant fatal injury': Medical examiner testifies at teen's manslaughter trial
A medical examiner was one of the final witnesses called by the Crown during a teen's manslaughter trial in Edmonton.
-
City council approves spending $33M on two supportive housing projects
The City of Edmonton has chosen to start a pair of projects that failed to secure federal government housing funding.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in McKenzie Towne murder was victim's tenant: police
A Calgary man has been charged with murder following a homicide in McKenzie Towne earlier this week.
-
'Not very happy about it': Calgary residents voice concerns about blanket rezoning proposal
Calgary residents gathered at an open house on Tuesday to have their voices heard on proposed blanket rezoning throughout the city.
-
Bermuda Shorts Day party closes street, draws police to frustration of neighbours
A series of connected parties prompted police to close a block of a residential street Tuesday as students celebrated the last day of classes.
Regina
-
Fire at Cornwall Centre 'deliberately set' fire service says
A fire that caused "extensive damage" to The Bay at the Cornwall Centre was deliberately set, Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) say.
-
'Shouldn't have to fight this hard for care': Pediatric specialists needed in Sask., NDP says
Concern grows for Saskatchewan families who need care from pediatric specialists in the province.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders' new play-by-play voice revealed
Harvard Media has named the next 620 CKRM play-by-play voice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Saskatoon
-
'Futile': Saskatoon city council, police grapple with perceptions of crime in Fairhaven
City councillors heard crime concerns from residents Wednesday after receiving a joint report by Saskatoon police the fire department about community changes following the opening of a major emergency shelter.
-
Sask. man arrested after vehicle nearly collides with RCMP detachment
A 51-year-old Radisson man was arrested after police say he nearly drove his vehicle into the Warman RCMP detachment.
-
Thousands of Sask. Muslims gather to celebrate Eid, the blessed feast
Muslims from across Saskatchewan are celebrating Eid — the end of Ramadan.
Vancouver
-
Shots fired in Willowbrook, Langley RCMP say
Mounties are investigating shots fired in the Willowbrook neighbourhood of Langley Wednesday afternoon.
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
'Handgun' brandished at SkyTrain station was actually butane lighter, NWPD says
Police in New Westminster say they made two arrests Wednesday morning after an incident involving a purported "handgun" that turned out to be a butane lighter.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Victoria
One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
-
Terry Fox collection including shoes, prosthetic leg to be held at Royal BC Museum
The Royal BC Museum has been named the steward of a collection of Terry Fox's belongings, including the shoes and prosthetic leg he wore during his Marathon of Hope.