TORONTO
Toronto

    Rainbow Bridge border crossing closed after incident on U.S. side: officials

    The International Rainbow Bridge connecting Niagara Falls, Ont. and Niagara Falls, N.Y. is shown in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett The International Rainbow Bridge connecting Niagara Falls, Ont. and Niagara Falls, N.Y. is shown in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

    The Rainbow Bridge border crossing is closed to traffic after an incident on the U.S. side, according to officials.

    New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she had been briefed following an incident at the Niagara Falls crossing.

    “We are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist,” she said.

    There have been multiple social media reports suggesting that there was the sound of an explosion heard in the area. Police have not confirmed this detail.

    Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) have confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the incident took place on the U.S. side of the border, and that the crossing is closed to traffic. NRPS said it has little involvement with the incident.

