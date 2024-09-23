Rain returns to Toronto after unusually dry September
Some wet weather is in the forecast this week for Toronto after an extended bout of dry conditions in the city.
Environment Canada says Toronto will see periods of rain early this week, with the national weather agency calling for local amounts of between 15 and 25 millimetres on Monday.
Temperatures will remain elevated throughout the week. Toronto will see a daytime high of 22 C on Monday, feeling closer to 27 with the humidity.
Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more showers and a high of 21 C and 22 C respectively.
The rain is expected to clear out by Thursday, paving the way for a mild and mostly sunny last weekend of September.
DEVELOPING Israeli army says it struck 300 targets in Lebanon in stepped-up pressure on Hezbollah
Israel on Monday urged residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate from homes and other buildings where it claimed Hezbollah has stored weapons, saying the military would conduct “extensive strikes” against the militant group.
opinion How to create a budget that works for you
Are you struggling to create a budget that fits your life and schedule? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some simple budgeting methods and offer some tips to help you create, and follow, a budget plan.
'Let's bring him home to his mom and dad': Search for missing six-year-old Manitoba boy continues
Manitoba RCMP and community members are still feverishly searching for a six-year-old boy who went missing five days ago.
Justin Trudeau to be guest on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' during New York visit
The prime minister's official itinerary says the interview will be shot during his trip to New York, where he is meeting with other world leaders ahead of the 78th gathering of the United Nations General Assembly.
Search underway for suspects in Alabama mass shooting that killed 4 and injured 17
Authorities have reported no arrests after a weekend mass shooting killed four people and left 17 others injured in what police described as a targeted 'hit' by multiple shooters who opened fire outside a popular Alabama nightspot.
Air Canada union head says she'll resign if pilots reject deal
The head of the Air Canada pilots union says she'll step down if members opt not to approve a tentative deal with the airline, raising the stakes as aviators mull whether to accept hefty salary gains or drive an even harder bargain.
Boy abducted from California in 1951 at age 6 found alive on East Coast more than 70 years later
Luis Armando Albino was six years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, Calif., park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.
Caught on camera: Edmonton police officers injure man, assault charges laid
An Edmonton man says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was injured by members of the Edmonton Police Service last year.
What's on Justin Trudeau's agenda as he meets with Haiti's acting PM
Justin Trudeau will turn his focus to the ongoing crises in Haiti as he speaks with some world leaders Monday ahead of the 78th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal, insurers question future of basement apartments after floods
Pasquale Monaco says he’s debating whether to keep renting out the two-bedroom basement apartment of the Montreal building he owns after it was flooded — again — in August, when the remnants of tropical storm Debby sent four feet of water rushing into the space.
-
Thousands take on Montreal marathon, raising over $800K for charity
Nearly 15,000 runners pounded the pavement on Sunday in the 32nd edition of Montreal’s Bereva Marathon.
-
Premier Legault to meet doctors' union president Monday morning
Premier François Legault will meet with the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ) president Dr. Vincent Oliva, on Monday morning in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Canada Army Run takes Place in Ottawa Sunday
Thousands participated in the 17th annual Canada Army Run Sunday in the capital's downtown.
-
OPP looking to speak with passenger in recovered stolen vehicle in Kanata
Police are looking to speak with a female who was a passenger in a stolen vehicle that was recovered early Saturday morning in Kanata.
-
Senators' owner reacts to deal over new arena at LeBreton Flats
It's been one year since Michael Andlauer took over ownership of the Ottawa Senators and on Saturday, he spoke for the first time about the tentative deal for a new arena at LeBreton Flats.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspicious fire displaces two people in Sudbury's west end
There were no injuries reported after a fired damaged a home on Regent Street near Douglas Street in Greater Sudbury’s west end on Sunday morning.
-
Trudeau tells world leaders they 'have a responsibility' at UN Summit of the Future
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told delegates at the United Nations the world is at a global inflection point, having a choice between walking away from multilateralism or setting differences aside to confront serious global challenges.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police cleared in incident where suspect suffered broken neck during struggle with officers: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog has decided there are no grounds to believe Sudbury police committed a crime during a difficult arrest in May where the suspect's neck was broken.
Kitchener
-
Suspected funnel cloud spotted over Brantford, Ont.
Brantford, Ont. residents were met with an unexpected sight on Saturday evening as a suspected funnel cloud appeared in the skies above the city.
-
Man arrested after stabbing incident in Waterloo
Police were called to a business in the area of University Avenue East and Weber Street North at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man attempting to stab another man.
-
Man left with life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run: WRPS
Police said the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
London
-
Arrests made in London suspicious death investigation
Two people have been arrested following a suspicious death investigation in London. As previously reported, it was around 6 p.m. on Friday when first responders were called to Kathleen avenue for a "check welfare investigation."
-
Motorcyclist involved in fatal south London collision identified
The identity of a motorcyclist has been revealed by loved ones on social media following Friday’s fatal south end collision in London. The London Police Service has not released anything regarding the driver’s identity.
-
‘Two shifts, full-time by January’: CAMI employees ratify new contract
Wage increases, new paid holidays and a big signing bonus are part of the new contract for CAMI employees in Ingersoll, Ont.
Windsor
-
City planning to alternate between east and west editions of Open Streets Windsor
As the City of Windsor celebrates the first east-end edition of its popular Open Streets event, officials say it likely won't be the last.
-
Controversial law designed to free up hospital beds to be tested in Ontario court
A new charter challenge set to get underway on Monday will test the constitutionality of a controversial Ontario law that allows hospitals to place discharged patients into long-term care homes not of their choosing or face a $400-per-day charge if they refuse.
-
SIU seeking occupants of vehicle caught on camera during fatal police-involved shooting
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is searching for the occupants of a vehicle caught on security cameras during a fatal police-involved shooting on Goyeau Street.
Barrie
-
Man arrested after falsely reporting vehicle was stolen
One man is in police custody after fabricating a story to police and reporting his vehicle was stolen.
-
Large fire at tent encampment in Barrie
Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at a tent encampment in Barrie on Sunday.
-
Beekeeping continues to grow on local ‘Bee Campus’
A year after being recognized as one of 19 ‘Bee Campuses’ by Bee City Canada, Georgian College continues to promote the importance of bees to agriculture, the economy and education.
Winnipeg
-
Missing six-year-old boy in Manitoba found dead: RCMP
A six-year-old boy from northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since last Wednesday has been found dead.
-
Bomb robot dispatched after suspicious item found: WPS
Winnipeg police called in the bomb unit Saturday night after a suspicious item was found in a Centennial neighbourhood back lane.
-
From daddy-o to rizz; A look back at slang through the ages
While slang may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
Atlantic
-
National stars headline Saint John Theatre Company’s latest production in N.B.
Saint John Theatre Company’s “Waiting for Godot” stars former "Corner Gas" star Eric Peterson, and R.H. Thomson, known for his role in "Anne with an E."
-
Missing man found deceased in Annapolis Valley, N.S.
A 76-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday in Annapolis District, N.S., has been found deceased.
-
N.L.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Edmonton
-
-
Speed believed to be factor in fatal west Edmonton crash: police
One person is dead after an early morning crash in west Edmonton.
-
Dineen scores in OT as Oilers ground Jets 3-2
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch was happy with his team’s start to exhibition play, especially considering not a single player in his lineup on Sunday played with the club during its lengthy recent playoff run.
Calgary
-
Calgary ends water restrictions, 'effective immediately'
The City of Calgary ended water restrictions for the city at a Sunday morning update.
-
Inglewood residents rally to save their pool
Nearly 100 Inglewood residents rallied Saturday afternoon in a continuing effort to save the Inglewood Aquatic Centre.
-
'It's the new bowling': Calgary couple find their 'Zen' through axe throwing, compete in world championships
Nick Kolomyja reckons axe throwing may have saved his life.
Regina
-
Here's a timeline of Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights and its court challenge from UR Pride
More than a year after the Government of Saskatchewan introduced the pronoun policy, the constitutionality of it continues to be questioned.
-
Philippine Association of Sask. holds 3rd annual Kabayan event
The Philippine Association of Saskatchewan welcomed all newcomers to Regina on Sunday during its third annual Kabayan event.
-
'A tragedy': Overnight fire damages Cathedral Community Fridge
Fire officials are investigating after a fire completely destroyed the community fridge in the Cathedral neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
-
Sask. teen dies after ATV strikes ditch
A 14-year-old girl from Flying Dust First Nation was killed after a high-speed ATV struck a ditch near Meadow Lake.
-
Historic building moved out of Sask. national park townsite
The 75-year-old building, formerly the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce building, was relocated to the Parks Canada compound on the edge of the townsite.
Vancouver
-
6-year-old B.C. girl who was missing for 3 days found safe, RCMP say
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. last week has been found safe, police said Sunday evening.
-
One man dead, another injured after gang-related shooting in Langley: IHIT
One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Langley Saturday evening that homicide investigators say is gang-related.
-
B.C. Interior emergency room closed for 25 hours
Anyone needing emergency care in a city in B.C.’s southern Interior will need to seek help elsewhere until Monday, as the latest ER closure in the region has shuttered the department’s doors for 25 hours.
Vancouver Island
-
New seats redrew B.C. legislature's floor plan. They bring political calculations too
Work crews have been busy in the British Columbia legislature over the summer, prying apart desks in the historic chamber and piling them up in hallways as they tried to work out how to fit in six more seats.
-
Day 2 of B.C. election campaign sees Conservatives and NDP focus on Metro Vancouver
The two top contenders in British Columbia's provincial election dove deep into the various issues plaguing the Metro Vancouver area on Sunday, in some cases hearing directly from those most affected.
-
Victoria resident plans to buy plants and plane tickets after $1M lottery win
A Victoria woman is now $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize on a recent Lotto Max Draw.