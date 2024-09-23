TORONTO
Rain returns to Toronto after unusually dry September

FILE - A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul FILE - A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
Some wet weather is in the forecast this week for Toronto after an extended bout of dry conditions in the city.

Environment Canada says Toronto will see periods of rain early this week, with the national weather agency calling for local amounts of between 15 and 25 millimetres on Monday.

Temperatures will remain elevated throughout the week. Toronto will see a daytime high of 22 C on Monday, feeling closer to 27 with the humidity.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more showers and a high of 21 C and 22 C respectively.

The rain is expected to clear out by Thursday, paving the way for a mild and mostly sunny last weekend of September.

